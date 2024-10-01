Marts: Calves selling to a top price of £1,330 per head at Downpatrick Mart
Leading prices are as follows.
Bull calves per head: Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 364kg £1330, Charolais 322kg £1150, Charolais 312kg £1100. Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 366kg £1310, Limousin 352kg £1110. Drumnakelly farmer Limousin 430kg £1280. Downpatrick farmer Simmental 432kg £1250, Simmental 416kg £1100. Ardglass farmer Limousin 450kg £1160 and Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 442kg £1150.
Bull calves per kilo: Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 244kg 410p, Charolais 280kg 386p, Charolais
278kg 381p, Charolais 364kg 395p, Charolais 322kg 357p, Charolais 312kg 352p,
274.7ppk. Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 366kg 357.9 Limousin 352kg 315.3ppk.Drumnakelly farmer Limousin 280kg 357.1ppk and Limousin 284kg 334p.
Heifer calves per head: Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 378kg £1230, Charolais 294kg £1220, Charolais 298kg £1130, Charolais 262kg £1000, Charolais 254kg £910, Charolais 240kg £870. Downpatrick farmer Simmental 392kg £1050. Downpatrick farmer Limousin 342kg £960, BB 342kg £930 and Ballyplunt farmer 264kg £850.
Heifer calves per kilo: Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 294kg 415p, Charolais 262kg 382p, Charolais 298kg 379p, Charolais 176kg 375p, Charolais 240kg 362p. Charolais 254kg 538p, Charolais 378kg 324p. Ballyplunt farmer Limousin 250kg 324p, Charolais 250kg 324p and Charolais 264kg 322p.
