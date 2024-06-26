Marts: Cattle in high demand at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks selling to 393ppk

Cattle in high demand in Fivemiletown with a full ring of buyers having bullocks sell to 393ppk and heifers 363ppk.

Bullocks

C McCormack £1005/440kg £885/390kg £835/350kg £810/370kg £700/320kg E McCaffrey £945/450kg H Armstrong £865/220kg £700/280kg £690/280kg J Warnock £790/330kg £700/300kg P Mohan £780/350kg and P Bleakley £690/320kg £690/320kg.

Heifers

Fivemiletown Mart

J Monaghan £1350/460kg P McCaffrey £1125/450kg £915/400kg J Breen £1100/440kg £1090/300kg W Johnston £1015/370kg £950/400kg £935/390kg P Bleakley £980/420kg £710/300kg P Mohan £900/380kg £680/270kg R Brunt £710/320kg and C McCormack £705/260kg £675/230kg.

