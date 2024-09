Marts: Charolais calf sells for £4.85/kg at Hilltown Saleyard’s suckler calf sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard on Thursday 26th September saw breeding rams sell to £350, fat ewes to £168 and fat lambs to £144.

Breeding rams: Hilltown farmer £350, Banbridge farmer £230 and Newry farmer £200.

Fat ewes: Dromara farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £166, Rathfriland farmer £154, Mayobridge farmer £148, Hilltown farmer £146, Annalong farmer £140, Newry farmer £130 and Hilltown farmer £126.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £144 for 28kg (514ppk), Ballymartin farmer £141.50 for 27.8kg (510ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 27.5kg (494ppk), Bryansford farmer £133 for 22.4kg (594ppk), Hilltown farmer £128 for 27kg (474ppk), Cabra farmer £125 for 25kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125 for 24kg (521ppk), Bryansford farmer £124 for 23.2kg (534ppk), Hilltown farmer £122.50 for 24.5kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 23kg (522ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 23.7kg (506ppk), Mayobridge farmer £118 for 23.5kg (502ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 21.8kg (532ppk), Kilcoo farmer £116 for 22.3kg (520ppk), Hillsbourough farmer £113 for 22kg (514ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112.50 for 21.6kg (521ppk), Kilcoo farmer £112 for 22kg (509ppk), Bryansford farmer £110.50 for 20.5kg (539ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 20kg (550ppk), Leitrim farmer £110 for 20.9kg (526ppk), Mayobridge farmer £110 for 20.6kg (534ppk), Kilkeel farmer £109.50 for 20.8kg (526ppk) and Bryansford farmer £109 for 20.5kg (531ppk).

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £108 for 18.3kg (590ppk), Rathfriland farmer £107.50 for 19.3kg (557ppk), Newry farmer £107 for 19.5kg (548ppk), Annalong farmer £105.50 for 18kg (586ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 18.3kg (574ppk), Leitrim farmer £98 for 17.1kg (573ppk), Rostrevor farmer £97 for 16.6kg (584ppk), Rostrevor farmer £96 for 15kg (640ppk), Newry farmer £96 for 15.6kg (615ppk), Kilkeel farmer £95 for 16.2kg (586ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 13.5kg (666ppk), Mayobridge farmer £86 for 14.2kg (606ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 14.6kg (589ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 14.6kg (582ppk), Cabra farmer £84 for 14.8kg (567ppk), Hilltown farmer £81 for 13.5kg (600ppk), Hilltown farmer £77 for 13.4kg (574ppk) and Leitrim farmer £76 for 12.7kg (598ppk).

A fantastic entry of quality Charolais calves were on display at the annual Charolais suckler calf sale, sponsored by the NI Charolais Cattle Club and held at Hilltown Saleyard on Tuesday 24th September.

Heifers reached a top price of £1450 while bull calves went to £1740.

Prizes on the night were awarded as follow: The highest price heifer £/kg went to John Morgan, Rostrevor. John’s heifer calf sold for £1370 and weighed 334kg (£4.10/kg). The highest price bull calf £/kg went to Sean Murphy, Mullaghbawn. Sean’s bull calf sold for £1270 and weighed 262kg (£4.85/kg). The top price pen of calves (5 or more calves - male or female) was awarded to Martin McMullan, Castlewellan.

Heifer calves: Castlewellan farmer £1450 for 438kg (331ppk) and £1430 for 440kg (325ppk), Annalong farmer £1430 for 420kg (340ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 380kg (368kg), Rostrevor farmer £1390 for 366kg (380ppk) and £1370 for 334kg (410ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1320 for 388kg (340ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1300 for 402kg (212ppk), Hilltown farmer £1300 for 348kg (373ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1270 for 372kg (341ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 388kg (327ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 364kg (346ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 390kg (323ppk), Ballyward farmer £1250 for 370kg (338ppk), Annalong farmer £1240 for 384kg (323ppk), Ballyward farmer £1230 for 364kg (338ppk), Annalong farmer £1210 for 334kg (362ppk), Corbet farmer £1190 for 360kg (330ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1170 for 318kg (368ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 336kg (342ppk), Ballyward farmer £1140 for 346kg (329ppk), Corbet farmer £1110 for 328kg (338ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1090 for 324kg (336ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1060 for 304kg (348ppk), Annalong farmer £1030 for 272kg (378ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1020 for 296kg (345ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 298kg (335ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £990 for 266kg (372ppk), Newry farmer £980 for 276kg (355ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £960 for 262kg (366ppk).

Bull calves: Annalong farmer £1740 for 598kg (291ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1730 for 566kg (306ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1690 for 508kg (332ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1670 for 552kg (303ppk), Annalong farmer £1670 for 498kg (335ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1650 for 522kg (316ppk), Hilltown farmer £1620 for 440kg (368ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1580 for 494kg (320ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1580 for 468kg (337ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1560 for 488kg (319ppk) and £1560 for 444kg (351ppk), Newry farmer £1540 for 460kg (335ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1540 for 442kg (348ppk), Newry farmer £1530 for 416kg (368ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1520 for 448kg (339ppk), Hilltown farmer £1510 for 462kg (326ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1500 for 400kg (375ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1480 for 402kg (368ppk), Annalong farmer £1470 for 438kg (335ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1450 for 422kg (343ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1450 for 402kg (361ppk), Annalong farmer £1450 for 384kg (377ppk), Newry farmer £1440 for 368kg (391ppk), Hilltown farmer £1410 for 402kg (351ppk), Annalong farmer £1390 for 376kg (369ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1300 for 306kg (424ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1300 for 342kg (380ppk), Hilltown farmer £1290 for 326kg (395ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 364kg (349ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1270 for 262kg (485ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 324kg (388ppk), Bryansford farmer £1250 for 322kg (388ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1240 for 336kg (369ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1240 for 342kg (362ppk), Killowen farmer £1210 for 334kg (362ppk), Hilltown farmer £1210 for 330kg (366ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1200 for 328kg (366ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 292kg (404ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1160 for 286kg (405ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1150 for 304kg (378ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1140 for 314kg (363ppk), Newry farmer £1120 for 316kg (354ppk), Annalong farmer £1110 for 290kg (383ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 314kg (350ppk), Annalong farmer £1100 for 296kg (371ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £1070 for 272kg (393ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1030 for 268kg (384ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £980 for 236kg (415ppk) and Mullaghbawn farmer £960 for 242kg (396ppk).

Another large entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 28th September saw fat ewes sell to £185 and fat lambs to £140.50.

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer £185, Kilkeel farmer £150, Newry farmer £138, Rostrevor farmer £135, Newry farmer £126 and Kilkeel farmer £124.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £140.50 for 27kg (520ppk), Castlewellan farmer £140 for 27kg (518ppk), Hilltown farmer £137.50 for 25.9kg (531ppk), Castlewellan farmer £137 for 26kg (527ppk), Castlewellan farmer £125.50 for 23.3kg (539ppk), Hilltown farmer £123 for 23kg (535ppk), Rathfriland farmer £122 for 23.5kg (519ppk), Downpatrick farmer £120 for 23.5kg (510ppk), Rostrevor farmer £120 for 22.1kg (543ppk), Newry farmer £117 for 22.4kg (522ppk), Hilltown farmer £113 for 21kg (538ppk) and Newry farmer £112.50 for 20.6kg (546ppk).

Store lambs: Rathfriland farmer £112.50 for 19.8kg (565ppk), Katesbridge farmer £111 for 19.4kg (572ppk), Rathfriland farmer £110 for 19.3kg (570ppk), Hilltown farmer £108.50 for 19kg (568ppk), Hillsbourgh farmer £1080 for 19.6kg (551ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 19kg (563ppk), Rostrevor farmer £106 for 18.7kg (566ppk), Cabra farmer £104.50 for 18kg (577ppk), Newry farmer £100 for 17.5kg (571ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 17kg (576ppk), Annahilt farmer £98 for 16.8kg (583ppk), Rostrevor farmer £96.50 for 16.3kg (592ppk), Hilltown farmer £94 for 15kg (627ppk), Newry farmer £91.50 for 15kg (606ppk), Hilltown farmer £91 for 14.6kg (623ppk), Newry farmer £91 for 15.4kg (591ppk), Newry farmer £89 for 13.8kg (645ppk) and Killowen farmer £82 for 13.5kg (607ppk).