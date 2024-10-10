Marts: Charolais heifer tops sale at 432ppk Fivemiletown Mart

By Darryl Armitage

Published 10th Oct 2024
Cattle on high demand in Fivemiletown with a Charolais heifer topping the sale at 432ppk and a Charolais bullock at 425ppk.

D Nelson £1560 N Graham £1290 D Wilson £1290/400kg B Howell £1270/440kg £1200/460kg £870/340kg H McClure £1240/500kg £1230/560kg I McClure £1200/500kg £1200/510kg W Johnston £1060/430kg £1010/440kg S Greenan £1010/270kg £950/260kg £930/210kg £820/200kg £800/210kg D McCaffrey £990/460kg £610/220kg S Johnston £960/340kg £860/350kg D O'Shea £850/200kg G Smyton £840/280kg R Greenan £800/260kg and G Smyton £790/230kg £670/220kg.

