Marts: Charolais heifer tops sale at 432ppk Fivemiletown Mart
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cattle on high demand in Fivemiletown with a Charolais heifer topping the sale at 432ppk and a Charolais bullock at 425ppk.
D Nelson £1560 N Graham £1290 D Wilson £1290/400kg B Howell £1270/440kg £1200/460kg £870/340kg H McClure £1240/500kg £1230/560kg I McClure £1200/500kg £1200/510kg W Johnston £1060/430kg £1010/440kg S Greenan £1010/270kg £950/260kg £930/210kg £820/200kg £800/210kg D McCaffrey £990/460kg £610/220kg S Johnston £960/340kg £860/350kg D O'Shea £850/200kg G Smyton £840/280kg R Greenan £800/260kg and G Smyton £790/230kg £670/220kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.