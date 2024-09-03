Marts: Complete clearance of cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, prices to 338ppk
Cattle: A great entry this week with a complete clearances, cattle sold to 338ppk.
RS Haire £1260/370kg I McClure £1230/570kg £1170/520kg £1150/500kg £1150/500kg £1150/510kg £1110/480kg J Murray £1200/360kg £1120/380kg £900/330kg £890/290kg £850/260kg C Duncan £1160/500kg £850/370kg P McGirr £1140/400kg £1000/400kg C Murray £1140/420kg £900/440kg £850/430kg W Graham £1120/510kg £980/380kg H Cunningham £1110/440kg £1070/430kg R Haire £1080/350kg £1010/310kg £940/280kg W Johnston £1030/330kg E McKenna £1020/390kg M O'Brien £990/390kg G Ellison £920/400kg £870/400kg £830/380kg £830/340kg H McClure £920/390kg Deerpark Collections £900/270kg J Wilson £830/300kg £770/320kg £740/260kg and G Smyton £820/350kg £810/320kg.
