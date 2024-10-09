Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An excellent entry of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 8th October sold in very strong demand for all stock presented.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week cows and calves sold to £1740 and £1660.

Store and weanling males sold to £1460 for a 510kg Aubrac (£296) with a 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£281) a 400kg Limousin sold to £1360 (£340) with a 410kg Charolais to £1290 (£315).

Smaller males sold to a high of £458, £453 and £441 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farming Life livestock markets

Store and weanling heifers sold to £1350 for a 375kg Limousin (£360) a 450kg Limousin sold to £1240 (£276) with a 455kg Hereford to £1210 and a 370kg Charolais to £1130 (£305).

Smaller ones sold to £415, £385, £343 and £341 per 100kg.

Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer £1740 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf and a Simmental cow with Simmental heifer calf to £1190. Springing Limousin cow to £1400. Lisnaskea producer £1660 for Shorthorn cow with Limousin bull calf and £1600 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf.

Store and weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£281) Derrylin producer 510kg Aubrac to £1460 (£296) 440kg Aubrac to £1260 (£286) and 330kg Aubrac to £980 (£297)Tempo producer 475kg Limousin to £1380 (£291) and 460kg Hereford to £1340 (£291) Lisbellaw producer 400kg Limousin to £1360 (£340) and 345kg Limousin to £1110 (£322) Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £1290 (£315) Omagh producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200. Augher producer 480kg Limousin to £1130. Lisnaskea producer 485kg Hereford to £1110. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £1060 325kg Limousin to £880, 325kg Limousin to £860, 235kg Limousin to £800 (£340) and 250kg Limousin to £800 (£320) Brookeborough producer 360kg Charolais to £1040 and 390kg Belgian Blue to £880. Rosslea producer 310kg Limousin to £1030 (£332) and 200kg Belgian Blue to £760 (£380) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £1000 (£333) 265kg Charolais to £820 (£309) and 200kg Limousin to £640 (£320) Fivemiletown producer 250kg Charolais to £970 (£388) and 260kg Charolais to £930 (£358) Derrygonnelly producer 220kg Charolais to £970 (£441) 220kg Charolais to £870 (£395) 190kg Charolais to £870 (£458) 225kg Charolais to £820 (£364) 200kg Charolais to £780 (£390) and 150kg Charolais to £680 (£453) Lisnaskea producer 355kg Limousin to £960 and 295kg Limousin to £900 (£305) Enniskillen producer 280kg Charolais to £950 (£339) 295kg Charolais to £930 (£315) 310kg Charolais to £930 (£300) and 255kg Charolais to £920 (£361) Lisnaskea producer 365kg Belgian Blue to £900 and 300kg Belgian Blue to £790. Garrison producer 240kg Charolais to £760 (£317) 225kg Charolais to £680 (£302) 200kg Charolais to £590 (£295) and 210kg Limousin to £560.

Store and weanling heifers

Lisbellaw producer 375kg Limousin to £1350 (£360) Newtownbutler producer 450kg Limousin to £1240 (£276) and 430kg Limousin to £1150. Omagh producer 455kg Hereford to £1210. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £1130 (3305) 370kg Limousin to £900 and 390kg Charolais to £850. Maguiresbridge producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. Brookeborough producer 395kg Simmental to £990, 375kg Charolais to £980 x 2 and 350kg Belgian Blue to £780. Tempo producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £880, 245kg Charolais to £830 (£339) 270kg Charolais to £830 (£307) 300kg Charolais to £790 and 255kg Limousin to £770 (£302) Rosslea producer 240kg Limousin to £810 (£338) 200kg Limousin to £770 (£385) 220kg Limousin to £750 (£341) and 250kg Limousin to £680. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £800 and 230kg Limousin to £730 (£317) Fivemiletown producer 285kg Limousin to £680, 210kg Charolais to £670 (£319) and 220kg Charolais to £670 (£305) Garrison producer 175kg Charolais to £600 (£343) Derrygonnelly producer 130kg Charolais to £540 (£415) and 135kg Charolais to £420 (£311) and Lisnaskea producer Belgian Blues 250kg to £500, 240kg to £500 210kg to £400 and £240kg to £400.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand for all sorts from a large attendance of buyers at the ringside and online.