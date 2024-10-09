Marts: Cows and calves selling to a height of £1740 at Lisnaskea Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This week cows and calves sold to £1740 and £1660.
Store and weanling males sold to £1460 for a 510kg Aubrac (£296) with a 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£281) a 400kg Limousin sold to £1360 (£340) with a 410kg Charolais to £1290 (£315).
Smaller males sold to a high of £458, £453 and £441 per 100kg.
Store and weanling heifers sold to £1350 for a 375kg Limousin (£360) a 450kg Limousin sold to £1240 (£276) with a 455kg Hereford to £1210 and a 370kg Charolais to £1130 (£305).
Smaller ones sold to £415, £385, £343 and £341 per 100kg.
Sample prices
Suckler cows and calves
Newtownbutler producer £1740 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf and a Simmental cow with Simmental heifer calf to £1190. Springing Limousin cow to £1400. Lisnaskea producer £1660 for Shorthorn cow with Limousin bull calf and £1600 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf.
Store and weanling males
Lisnaskea producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£281) Derrylin producer 510kg Aubrac to £1460 (£296) 440kg Aubrac to £1260 (£286) and 330kg Aubrac to £980 (£297)Tempo producer 475kg Limousin to £1380 (£291) and 460kg Hereford to £1340 (£291) Lisbellaw producer 400kg Limousin to £1360 (£340) and 345kg Limousin to £1110 (£322) Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £1290 (£315) Omagh producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200. Augher producer 480kg Limousin to £1130. Lisnaskea producer 485kg Hereford to £1110. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £1060 325kg Limousin to £880, 325kg Limousin to £860, 235kg Limousin to £800 (£340) and 250kg Limousin to £800 (£320) Brookeborough producer 360kg Charolais to £1040 and 390kg Belgian Blue to £880. Rosslea producer 310kg Limousin to £1030 (£332) and 200kg Belgian Blue to £760 (£380) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £1000 (£333) 265kg Charolais to £820 (£309) and 200kg Limousin to £640 (£320) Fivemiletown producer 250kg Charolais to £970 (£388) and 260kg Charolais to £930 (£358) Derrygonnelly producer 220kg Charolais to £970 (£441) 220kg Charolais to £870 (£395) 190kg Charolais to £870 (£458) 225kg Charolais to £820 (£364) 200kg Charolais to £780 (£390) and 150kg Charolais to £680 (£453) Lisnaskea producer 355kg Limousin to £960 and 295kg Limousin to £900 (£305) Enniskillen producer 280kg Charolais to £950 (£339) 295kg Charolais to £930 (£315) 310kg Charolais to £930 (£300) and 255kg Charolais to £920 (£361) Lisnaskea producer 365kg Belgian Blue to £900 and 300kg Belgian Blue to £790. Garrison producer 240kg Charolais to £760 (£317) 225kg Charolais to £680 (£302) 200kg Charolais to £590 (£295) and 210kg Limousin to £560.
Store and weanling heifers
Lisbellaw producer 375kg Limousin to £1350 (£360) Newtownbutler producer 450kg Limousin to £1240 (£276) and 430kg Limousin to £1150. Omagh producer 455kg Hereford to £1210. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £1130 (3305) 370kg Limousin to £900 and 390kg Charolais to £850. Maguiresbridge producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. Brookeborough producer 395kg Simmental to £990, 375kg Charolais to £980 x 2 and 350kg Belgian Blue to £780. Tempo producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £880, 245kg Charolais to £830 (£339) 270kg Charolais to £830 (£307) 300kg Charolais to £790 and 255kg Limousin to £770 (£302) Rosslea producer 240kg Limousin to £810 (£338) 200kg Limousin to £770 (£385) 220kg Limousin to £750 (£341) and 250kg Limousin to £680. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £800 and 230kg Limousin to £730 (£317) Fivemiletown producer 285kg Limousin to £680, 210kg Charolais to £670 (£319) and 220kg Charolais to £670 (£305) Garrison producer 175kg Charolais to £600 (£343) Derrygonnelly producer 130kg Charolais to £540 (£415) and 135kg Charolais to £420 (£311) and Lisnaskea producer Belgian Blues 250kg to £500, 240kg to £500 210kg to £400 and £240kg to £400.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand for all sorts from a large attendance of buyers at the ringside and online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.