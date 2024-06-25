Marts: Cull cows selling to a top price of £2320 for 920k at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 150 dropped calves at Markethill on Tuesday 25th June maintained a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold to £420 for a Charolais followed by £340 for a Simmental and £330 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Main demand for good quality lots from £240 to £325.

Plainer types from £170 to £220.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Heifer calves sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue followed by £355 for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £230 to £320 each.

Plainer types from £150 to £200.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cull cows sold to a top of £2320 for 920k £251 followed by £246 for 660k at £1630.

All good quality beef cows from £190 to £243.

Friesian cows to £160 for 690k at £1100.

Main demand from £145 to £156 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £130 to £145 and the plainest types from £110 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 924k £2320 £251.00; Portadown farmer 662k £1630 £246.00; Markethill farmer 802k £1950 £243.00; Cullyhanna farmer 702k £1670 £238.00; Markethill farmer 802k £1850 £231.00; Gilford farmer 602k £1360 £226.00; Gilford farmer 678k £1510 £223.00 and Portadown farmer 604k £1280 £212.

Friesian cull cows

Tandragee farmer 690k £1100 £160.00; Armagh farmer 674k £1050 £156.00; Dungannon farmer 552k £840 £152.00 and Armagh farmer 590k £880 £149.

Bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charolais £420; Simmental £340; Aberdeen Angus £335; Aberdeen Angus £330; Simmental £330; Simmental £325; Belgian Blue £315; Aberdeen Angus £310 and Belgian Blue £295.

Heifer calves