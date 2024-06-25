Marts: Cull cows selling to a top price of £2320 for 920k at Markethill Mart

An entry of 150 dropped calves at Markethill on Tuesday 25th June maintained a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold to £420 for a Charolais followed by £340 for a Simmental and £330 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Main demand for good quality lots from £240 to £325.

Plainer types from £170 to £220.

Heifer calves sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue followed by £355 for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £230 to £320 each.

Plainer types from £150 to £200.

Cull cows sold to a top of £2320 for 920k £251 followed by £246 for 660k at £1630.

All good quality beef cows from £190 to £243.

Friesian cows to £160 for 690k at £1100.

Main demand from £145 to £156 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £130 to £145 and the plainest types from £110 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 924k £2320 £251.00; Portadown farmer 662k £1630 £246.00; Markethill farmer 802k £1950 £243.00; Cullyhanna farmer 702k £1670 £238.00; Markethill farmer 802k £1850 £231.00; Gilford farmer 602k £1360 £226.00; Gilford farmer 678k £1510 £223.00 and Portadown farmer 604k £1280 £212.

Friesian cull cows

Tandragee farmer 690k £1100 £160.00; Armagh farmer 674k £1050 £156.00; Dungannon farmer 552k £840 £152.00 and Armagh farmer 590k £880 £149.

Bull calves

Charolais £420; Simmental £340; Aberdeen Angus £335; Aberdeen Angus £330; Simmental £330; Simmental £325; Belgian Blue £315; Aberdeen Angus £310 and Belgian Blue £295.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £380; Charolais £355; Hereford £320; Belgian Blue £320; Belgian Blue £315; Belgian Blue £305; Simmental £290 and Simmental £290.

