Marts: Cull cows selling to a top price of £2320 for 920k at Markethill Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Good quality bull calves sold to £420 for a Charolais followed by £340 for a Simmental and £330 for an Aberdeen Angus.
Main demand for good quality lots from £240 to £325.
Plainer types from £170 to £220.
Heifer calves sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue followed by £355 for a Charolais.
All good quality heifers from £230 to £320 each.
Plainer types from £150 to £200.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cull cows sold to a top of £2320 for 920k £251 followed by £246 for 660k at £1630.
All good quality beef cows from £190 to £243.
Friesian cows to £160 for 690k at £1100.
Main demand from £145 to £156 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians from £130 to £145 and the plainest types from £110 to £120 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Newry farmer 924k £2320 £251.00; Portadown farmer 662k £1630 £246.00; Markethill farmer 802k £1950 £243.00; Cullyhanna farmer 702k £1670 £238.00; Markethill farmer 802k £1850 £231.00; Gilford farmer 602k £1360 £226.00; Gilford farmer 678k £1510 £223.00 and Portadown farmer 604k £1280 £212.
Friesian cull cows
Tandragee farmer 690k £1100 £160.00; Armagh farmer 674k £1050 £156.00; Dungannon farmer 552k £840 £152.00 and Armagh farmer 590k £880 £149.
Bull calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charolais £420; Simmental £340; Aberdeen Angus £335; Aberdeen Angus £330; Simmental £330; Simmental £325; Belgian Blue £315; Aberdeen Angus £310 and Belgian Blue £295.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £380; Charolais £355; Hereford £320; Belgian Blue £320; Belgian Blue £315; Belgian Blue £305; Simmental £290 and Simmental £290.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.