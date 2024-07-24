Marts: Dairy stock selling to a top of £2440 for a calved heifer at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 70 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 23rd July sold to a top of £2440 for a calved heifer from a Tandragee farmer.

A Rathfriland producer received £2380 for a calved second calver.

The same owner sold calved heifers at £1900, £1820.

A Portadown farmer showed calved heifers at £2100 and £1980.

A Markethill producer received £1860 for an in calf second calver.

A Dromore producer sold two third calvers at £1580 and £1500 each.

An entry of in calf heifers from a Rathfriland farmer sold to a top of £1470 with others at £1330, £1270 and £1260 each.

The 120 cull cows returned one of the best trades so far this year with all good quality beef bred cows from £210 to £250 for 690k at £1730 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

A Loughgall farmer received £248 for 670k at £1660 and an Ardglass producer received £241 for 750k at £1820.

Top price of £2000 was paid for 850k £235 from a Markethill farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows to £187 for 740k at £1380 for a Derrynoose farmer followed by £176 for 730k at £1300 for a Dromore farmer.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £150 to £173 and plainer types from £120 to £140 and poorest cows from £105 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 692k £1730 £250.00; Loughgall farmer 678k £1680 £248.00; Ardglass farmer 756k £1820 £241.00; Glenanne farmer 718k £1720 £240.00; Cullyhanna farmer 646k £1530 £237.00; Cullyhanna farmer 740k £1750 £237.00; Markethill farmer 850k £2000 £235.00; Newry farmer 640k £1500 £234.00; Ardglass farmer 758k £1750 £231.00; Hilltown farmer 706k £1590 £225.00; Banbridge farmer 780k £1750 £224.00 and Mayobridge farmer 738k £1640 £222.

Friesian cull cows

Derrynoose farmer 740k £1380 £187.00; Banbridge farmer 738k £1300 £176.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 648k £1120 £173.00; Donaghcloney farmer 848k £1400 £165.00; Derrynoose farmer 614k £1010 £165.00; Ardglass farmer 742k £1140 £154.00 and Armagh farmer 606k £920 £152.

The 200 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves under eight weeks sold to £500 for a five week old Belgian Blue followed by £455 for a Belgian Blue, £420 for a Limousin.

All good quality bulls from £280 to £400.

Heifer calves sold to £410 for a six week old Limousin followed by £380 for a Limousin, £375 for a Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £240 to £360 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £500; Belgian Blue £455; Limousin £420; Limousin £400; Belgian Blue £370 and Aberdeen Angus £305.

Heifer calves