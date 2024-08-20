Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2100 at Markethill on Tuesday 20th August paid for a calved heifer from a Kilkeel producer.

The same owner received £2040, £1920 and £1800 for calved heifers.

A Banbridge farmer sold a calved heifer at £1780 and a Portadown producer received £1740 for a calved second calver.

Several more cows sold from £1300 to £1720 each.

Farming Life livestock markets

In calf heifers sold to £2000 for a heifer from a Newry farmer.

An entry of maiden heifers from a Jerettspass farmer sold to a top of £1100 with others selling at £980, £920 and £900.

Cull cows

105 cull cows sold in another very firm demand.

Highlight of the sale was a Aberdeen Angus bullock weighing 1060k which sold at £2760 £260 per 100 kilos.

Young quality cows sold to £267 for 630k at £1680 followed by £253 for 670k at £1700 both from a Markethill farmer.

Fleshed cows sold from £200 to £246 for 660k at £1640 from an Armagh farmer.

A Forkhill producer also received £246 for 660k at £1640 and an Armagh farmer received £234 for 760k at £1780.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £155 to £173 for 600k at £1050 from an Armagh farmer followed by £172 for 660k at £1140 for a Richhill farmer.

Second quality Friesian cows from £120 to £140 and poorest cows from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bulls sold up to £247 for 900k at £2240 from a Middletown farmer followed by £223 for 970k Limousin at £2170 from an Armagh producer.

Friesian bulls sold up to £210 for 760k at £1600.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 630k £1680 £267.00; Markethill farmer 672k £1700 £253.00; Armagh farmer 666k £1640 £246.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 666k £1640 £246.00; Ardglass farmer 624k £1520 £244.00; Armagh farmer 760k £1780 £234.00; Ardglass farmer 610k £1390 £228.00; Armagh armer 668k £1500 £225.00 and Armagh farmer 720k £1590 £221.

Fat bulls

Middletown farmer 906k £2240 £247.00; Armagh farmer 972k £2170 £223.00; Kilmore farmer 762k £1600 £209.00 and Keady farmer Friesian 762k £1560 £205.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 608k £1050 £173.00; Richhill farmer 664k £1140 £172.00; Armagh farmer 690k £1130 £164.00; Armagh farmer 670k £1080 £161.00; Richhill farmer 700k £1110 £159.00; Armagh farmer 650k £1030 £159.00; Armagh farmer 654k £1030 £158.00 and Markethill farmer 662k £1040 £157.

Calves

Good quality bull calves sold from £280 to £385 for a Limousin followed by £370 for a Charolais and £370 for a Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves sold to £420 for a Simmental and for an Aberdeen Angus followed by £390 for a Simmental.

All good quality heifers from £250 to £350 each.

Reared bull calves sold to £640 and reared heifer calves to £650 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £385; Charolais £370; Belgian Blue £370; Hereford £365; Belgian Blue £360; Hereford £360; Hereford £320 and Hereford £290.

Heifer calves

Simmental £420; Aberdeen Angus £420; Aberdeen Angus £390; Simmental £390; Limousin £350; Belgian Blue £280; Aberdeen Angus £270 and Aberdeen Angus £260.