Marts: Excellent prices for cattle at Ballymena Mart, dairy cows selling to £2680

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday 9th May 2024: An entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in an improved trade.

Beef cows to 302p for 680kg at £2053, Friesian cows to 180p for 710kg at £1278 and beef heifers to 309p for 660kg at £2039 and 710kg at £2193.

Beef bullocks to 313p for 630kg £1971 and to a high top per head of £2594 for 940kg.

Friesian bullocks to 223p for 540kg at £1204.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Beef cows sold to: James McKay, Upperlands Limousin 680kg £2053 (302), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 610kg £1769 (290), John Lowe, Cookstown Limousin 920kg £2465 (268), J McComb, Muckamore Limousin 780kg £2020 (259), James McKay Limousin 680kg £1740 (256), John Lowe Limousin 700kg £1764 (252), James McKay Limousin 780kg £1950 (250) and local farmer Limousin 820kg £2033 (248), Limousin 810kg £2008 (248).

Friesian cows sold to: Brian McConnell, Doagh 710kg £1278 (180), B Alexander, Ahoghill 830kg £1444 (174), M Gordon, Clough 680kg £1162 (171), D and H Parks, Moira 670kg £1105 (165), William Hoey, Ballymena 670kg £1098 (164), Victor Turtle, Ahoghill 690kg £1131 (164), WS Kennedy, Ballyclare 710kg £1157 (163), J and A McAteer, Randalstown 730kg £1182 (162) and Jacksons, Ballynure 780kg £1255 (161).

Beef heifers sold to: R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 660kg £2039 (309), local farmer Limousin 710kg £2193 (309), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 650kg £2002 (308), Charolais 700kg £2142 (306), Charolais 670kg £2050 (306), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 640kg £1945 (304), Taggart Brothers Limousin 710kg £2158 (304), James McCaughan, Armoy Charolais 580kg £1711 (295) and Martin McFall, Portglenone Limousin 600kg £1764 (294),

Beef bullocks per kg

RJ Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 630kg £1971 (313), JC Prentice, Comber Limousin 780kg £2340 (300), RJ Anderson Charolais 660kg £1947 (295), local farmer Shorthorn beef 750kg £2212 (295), J McPeake, Bellaghy Limousin 670kg £1969 (294), local farmer Belgian Blue 850kg £2482 (292), J McPeake Limousin 710kg £2066 (291) and local farmer Charolais 770kg £2240 (291).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local farmer Charolais 940kg £2594, James McKay, Upperlands Limousin 930kg £2585, local farmer Belgian Blue 850kg £2482, JC Prentice, Comber Limousin 780kg £2340, local farmer Charolais 770kg £2240, JC Prentice Charolais 780kg £2230, local farmer Shorthorn beef 750kg £2212 and G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 780lg £2176.

Friesian bullocks sold to: J and M Hamill, Broughshane 540kg £1204 (223), Alfie Rocke, Larne 740kg £1635 (221) and M Jamison 700kg £1533 (219), 780kg £1677 (215), 720kg £1526 (212), 700kg £1470 (210).

Friday 10th May 2024: Dairy cows - K Craig, Ballyclare £2680, £2650, £2600, £2480, 2x £2300, £2200, £2050, £2000, £1980, £1950, £1900, £1750, £1720, 2x £1700.

Bulls

D McDowell, Newtownards Abondance £2450, G Gault, Doagh Abondance £2250 and M Moffett, Ballymena Limousin £2050.

Sucklers

Advertisement

Advertisement

B Millar, Randalstown Saler in calf £1820, £1800, A McConaghy, Ballycastle Aubrac in calf £1720, B Mathews, Clough Saler in calf £1680, Saler with Limousin heifer £1600, A McConaghy, Aubrac in calf £1580, L Weatherup, Simmental £1450, B Mathews, Saler in calf £1350, B Millar, Saler in calf £1250 and B Mathews, Clough Saler in calf £1250.

Calves

A smaller show of 225 calves resulted in another sharper trade. The sun was shining, and the bidding was furious around the ring.

Bulls topped at £700.

Heifers topped at £585.

Reared Friesians at £405.

Young Friesian at £190.

A sale average of £280.

Bulls

W Lusk, Ballyclare Hereford £700, P Brankin, Charolais £685, R Ferguson, Comber Charolais £650, P Brankin, Limousin £630, Limousin £550, RJ Cupples, Belgian Blue £540, W Lusk, Belgian Blue £510, D Montgomery, Belgian Blue £490, D Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue £460, J Patterson Hereford £455, R Ferguson, Comber Limousin £450, J Dugan, 2x Belgian Blue £445, R Bingham, Abondance £440 and D Morrison, Armoy 2x Abondance £440.

Heifers

I Montgomery, Mallusk Charolais £585, R Thompson, Glenarm 4x Abondance £550, S Brennan, Limousin £500, WJ Thompson, 3x Charolais £490, R Thompson, 2 Abondance £470, I Montgomery, Charolais £445, B McConnell, Abondance £430, D Morrison, 2x Belgian Blue £430 and R Bingham, Charolais £420.

Friesian bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

J and A Gillan, Clough 2x £405, B McConnell, £330, S Brennan, Larne £305, B McConnell, £280, M McAllister, £255, £240, J Dugan, £230, M McAllister, £230, Trimble, 4x £220, M McAllister, £220 and W Hoey, £190, R Bingham, £170.

Weanlings

Another super entry of 430 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1120 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1520 presented by David Andrew, Templepatrick.

Heifers sold to £970 over a Limousin 450kg at £1420 offered by WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Ballycarry.

Bullocks

0 kg to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 290kg £1270 (437) S Marshall, Ballymena Limousin 190kg £760 (400) J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £1150 (396) B Connon, Larne Limousin 280kg £1090 (389) S Minn, Moorfields Charolais 240kg £930 (387) local farmer, Limousin 240kg £920 (383) D Andrew, Limousin 280kg £1050 (375) S Marshall, Limousin 270kg £1000 (370) and D McKillop, Abondance 260kg £960 (369).

301kg to 350kg

Local farmer, Charolais 340kg £1410 (414) A Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 320kg £1320 (412) Limousin 340kg £1350 (397) A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 350kg £1380 (394) L Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 330kg £1300 (393) D Andrew, Limousin 320kg £1260 (393) Limousin 340kg £1300 (382) L Ervine, Charolais 330kg £1250 (378) and S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 340kg £1280 (376).

351kg and over

Local farmer, Charolais 370kg £1480 (400) L Ervine, Charolais 360kg £1430 (397) D Andrew, Limousin 360kg £1370 (380) Limousin 400kg £1520 (380) Limousin 410kg £1250 (370) K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 370kg £1360 (367) L Ervine, Limousin 390kg £1420 (364) T Millar, Limousin £1400 (359) D Andrew, Limousin 410kg £1470 (358) T Jackson, Limousin 380kg £1360 (357) and Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 360kg £1270 (352).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 140kg £585 (417) S Marshall, Limousin 150kg £600 (400) local farmer, Limousin 250kg £1000 (400) B McCoy, 3x Limousin 190kg £750 (394) J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 240kg £920 (383) J and J Murray, Larne Limousin 190kg £720 (379) T McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 240kg £880 (366) and B McCoy, 2x Limousin 250kg £905 (362).

301kg to 350kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 350kg £1240 (354) T Millar, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £1090 (351) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Limousin 330kg £1140 (345) S O'Rawe, Ballycastle Limousin 330kg £1140 (345) J Breen, Lurgan Limousin 310kg £1060 (341) R McNabney, Limousin 350kg £1180 (337) D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1170 (334) T Jackson, Limousin 330kg £1080 (327) R McMullan, Limousin 310kg £100 (322) R McNabney, Limousin 350kg £1120 (320) and Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Limousin 310kg £990 (319).

351kg and over

F McMullan, Cushendall Limousin 360kg £1280 (355) Limousin 360kg £1220 (338) D McKillop, Limousin 380kg £1240 (326) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Limousin 370kg £1200 (324) Limousin 360kg £1160 (322) G McKeown, Limousin 390kg £1240 (318) WJ and RJ Cuthbert, 2x Limousin 360kg £1440 (316) A and D McAfee, Charolais 360kg £1140 (316) R McNabney, Limousin 380kg £1200 (315) and WJ and R J Cuthbert, Limousin 450kg £1420 (315).

Monday 13th May 2024: Ewes and lambs sold to £362. Pet lambs to £42.

Leading prices as follows: RA McLaren, Ballyclare 1 Texel and 2 lambs £362, C Patterson, Broughshane 1 Texel and 2 lambs £345, K Steele-Nicholson, 3 Suffolk and 3 lambs £335, 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £335, J Martin, Broughshane 5 Mule and 10 lambs £330, RJ Lyle, Larne 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £328, W Carson, Cloughmills 3 Mule and 6 lambs £312, K Steele-Nicholson 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £310, R A McLarnen, Ballyclare 5 Texel and 10 lambs £310, S McNeill, Cushendun Mule and 2 lambs £305, K Steele-Nicholson, 4 Suffolk £305, C Patterson, Broughshane 1 Mule and 2 lambs £305, W Carson, 3 Mule and 5 lambs £295, WS McConnell, Ballyclare 3 Blackface and 5 lambs £295, C Patterson, 3 Mule and 5 lambs £292 and S Loughery, Limavady 1 Mule and 2 lambs £290.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 14th May 2024: An entry of 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1260 over for a Limousin 610kg at £1870 presented by C Tinsdale, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to £1160 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1560 offered by N Hamill, Aughafatten.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 400kg £1560 (390) M Simmons Charolais 410kg £1280 (312) J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 430kg £1320 (307) local farmer, Limousin 460kg £1370 (297) J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 450kg £1340 (297) N Hamill, Ballymena Limousin 440kg £1310 (297) Limousin 470kg £1380 (293) M Simmons, Charolais 390kg £1140 (292) N Hamill, Limousin 490kg £1420 (289) M Simmons, Charolais 440kg £1270 (288) N Hamill, Limousin 470kg £1350 (287) M Simmons, Charolais 370kg £1060 (286) T Hamill, Limousin 490kg £1400 (285) J Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 440kg £1240 (281) N Hamill, Limousin 480kg £1350 (281) and S Dougan, Limousin 360kg £1010 (280).

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Limousin 530kg £1560 (294) J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 510kg £1470 (288) G and A O’Loan, Limousin 520kg £1480 (284) Limousin 540kg £1500 (277) TA Fenton, Raskin Charolais 540kg £1480 (274) G and A O’Loan, Limousin 540kg £1480 (274) Hay Brothers, Abondance 530kg £1420 (267) S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 560kg £1460 (260) A Smyth, Charolais 570kg £1480 (259) G and A O’Loan, Limousin 580kg £1470 (253) DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 540kg £1360 (251) A Smyth, Simmental 510kg £1280 (251) DJ Moore, Shorthorn 510kg £1270 (249) local farmer, Limousin 510kg £1260 (247) and D Smyth, Abondance 540kg £1320 (244) Abondance 510kg £1240 (243).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

J Steede, Ballymena Abondance 230kg £765 (332) local farmer, Limousin 460kg £1480 (321) T Hamill, Limousin 430kg £1380 (320) Limousin 450kg £1430 (317) R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 430kg £1360 (316) local farmer, Limousin 490kg £1540 (314) Limousin 430kg £1350 (314) T Hamill, Limousin 390kg £1210 (310) Limousin 420kg £1280 (304) Limousin 500kg £1520 (304) Limousin 490kg £1460 (298) A McKnight, Limousin 320kg £950 (296) E Little, Belgian Blue 470kg £1380 (293) J Moore, Charolais 430kg £1260 (293) A McKnight, Limousin 360kg £1040 (288) and T Hamill, Limousin 440kg £1270 (288).

501kg and over