Marts: Excellent prices for cattle at Markethill Mart, fat bulls selling to £2020
Good quality beef bred cows sold to £219 for 634k at £1390 from an Ardglass farmer.
The same owner received £214 for 680k at £1470.
Main demand from £190 to £214 per 100 kilos.
Clean cattle sold up to £252 for 560k at £1430.
Clean Friesians sold from £210 to £224 for 630k heifer at £1410 followed by £218 for 520k at £1140.
Fleshed Friesian cows from £145 to £169 for 700k at £1190 from a Portadown farmer followed by £168 for 720k at £1220 from a Newtownhamilton producer.
Main demand from £145 to £153 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.
Fat bulls sold up to £217 for 930k Friesian at £1810 followed by £209 for 960k Aberdeen Angus at £2020.Cull cows
Ardglass farmer 634k £1390 £219.00; Ardglass farmer 686k £1470 £214.00; Armagh farmer 744k £1590 £214.00; Armagh farmer 692k £1470 £213.00; Armagh farmer 656k £1370 £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 612k £1250 £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 832k £1680 £202.00; Armagh farmer 720k £1450 £201.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 606k £1200 £198.
Clean cattle
Newtownhamilton farmer 568k £1430 £252.00; Armagh farmer 630k £1410 £224.00; Tandragee farmer 532k £1190 £224.00; Armagh farmer 524k £1140 £218.00 and Armagh farmer 538k £1150 £213.Fat bulls
Aghalee farmer 834k £1810 £217.00; Armagh farmer 966k £2020 £209.00 and Armagh farmer 1062k £2140 £202.
Friesian cull cows
Portadown farmer 706k £1190 £169.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 726k £1220 £168.00; Portadown farmer 754k £1150 £153.00; Banbridge farmer 696k £1040 £149.00 and Derrynoose farmer 656k £960 £146.
Calves90 calves sold in a steady demand.
Good quality bull calves under eight weeks sold to £450 for a Belgian Blue followed by £420 for a Limousin.
Main demand from £260 to £355.
Heifer calves sold to £410 for a Limousin followed by £390 and £375 for Belgian Blue.
All good quality heifers from £240 to £350 each.
Reared bull calves sold to £745 and reared heifer calves to £600 each.
Bull calves Belgian Blue £450; Limousin £420; Limousin £355; Galloway £350; Simmental £310; Hereford £285 and Aberdeen Angus £280.
Heifer calves
Limousin £410; Belgian Blue £390; Belgian Blue £375; Aberdeen Angus £350; Aberdeen Angus £345; Shorthorn beef £330; Belgian Blue £320; Hereford £300; Hereford £290 and Aberdeen Angus £290.
