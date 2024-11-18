Marts: Excellent trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, fat cows to £1890
Bullocks selling to £1840 and 336ppk; heifers to £1750 and 324ppk and fat cows to £1890 and 232ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: Alan Britton Donemana 600kgs £1840, 580kgs £1720; D McCaffrey Drumquin 575kgs £1605, 610kgs £1600; C Britton Donemana 575kgs £1565 465kgs £1275; S Hemphill Castlederg 565kgs £1500, 575kgs £1500, 540kgs £1345; R P McCullagh Feeny 415kgs £1250, 365 £1045, 330kgs £1000; R O'Neill Strabane 360kgs £1170, 315kgs £1020, 295kgs £930, 275kgs £870 and D McFarland Omagh 345kgs £1160 and £1060.
Lighter bullocks sold from £550 up.
Heifer prices: Jas Mullan Claudy 665kgs £1750; P O'Brien Glenhull 585kgs £1690, 545kgs £1545, 510kgs £1470 and £1445; 490kgs £1435 and £1420, 440kgs £1290. J Wauchob Newtownstewart 635kgs £1675 and £1670, 620kgs £1665, 685kgs £1660; S Hemphill Castlederg 610kgs £1645, 540kgs £1520 and £1365; B Marlow Omagh 545kgs £1640, 450kgs £1350, 425kgs £1170; A Britton Donemana 520kgs £1535, R L Robb Castlederg 520kgs £1470. C Britton Donemana 530kgs £1455; B Blee Donemana 545kgs £1415, 505kgs £1365 and £1270; T O'Neill Strabane 395kgs £1250, 330kgs £990, 315kgs £965, 295kgs £940 and D McFarland Omagh 395kgs £1215.
Other heifers sold from £780 up.
Fat cows: P Conway Fallagh 535kgs £232; D Carlin Castlederg 465kgs £206, K McMullin Gortin 580kgs £197, 640kgs £153; R Chambers Strabane 625kgs £186, 590kgs £180 700kgs £167, 600kgs £160 and M Moore Drumquin 710kgs £188.
Poorer cows sold from £110 up.
Sheep: A very strong demand for the limited number of lambs and ewes on offer sold as follows:
Neil McIlwaine 31.50kgs £158.50; S Sproule 27kgs £152; 26kgs £149; D McIlwaine 26kgs £151.50; N McIlwaine 25.50kgs £150; Raymond Baxter 24kgs £148.50; Aubrey McKelvey 24kgs £147.50; P McFarland 24kgs £147 and £142.50; B Moss 27.50kgs £145; S Dennison 24kgs £141; 23.50kgs £136; Brendan Moss 24.50kgs £140.50 (horned lambs) D Sproule 22.50kgs £135.50 and P Devine 24kgs £125.50.
Fat ewes and rams: R Scott £200; R Baxter £144 and £140; P Devine £143 and D Sproule £140.
