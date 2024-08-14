Marts: Exceptional show of cattle at Draperstown Mart, fat bulls to £2227
Bullocks selling £1860/600kg, heifers to £1712/800kg, fat cows to £1712/800kg and fat bulls to £2227/1160kg
Bullocks
T Lagan £1860/600kg £1840/650kg £1770/570kg £1710/600kg £1410/510kg C Nicholas £1630/570kg C Quinn £1590/540kg E Black £1300/560kg £1260/480kg £1170/440kg £1160/470kg £1150/480kg £1100/420kg £1100/380kg £1070/420kg McElhinney £1300/470kg £1200/440kg £1200/470kg B McKenna £1280/390kg £1280/380kg £1120/320kg R Tomkins £1240/440kg £1100/400kg J Kelly £1230/420kg £1110/360kg M Cowan £1190/520kg and K Black £1150/460kg £1120/440kg
Heifers
F Lee £1790/710kg J Gourley £1720/620kg £1500/560kg £1330/540kg E Black £1580/590kg £1480/580kg £1440/560kg £1430/480kg £1350/520kg £1330/500kg £1320/510kg £1260/470kg £1250/540kg C Quinn £1530/580kg £1330/510kg J Kerr £1530/590kg £1460/600kg S Trainor £1440/440kg K Cahoon £1400/590kg £1350/610kg £1290/540kg £1170/490kg D McGarry £1310/550kg £1230/500kg £1210/510kg £1200/510kg £1170/520kg M Jefferson £1300/520kg J Kerr £1290/550kg £1260/550kg £1240/530kg £1240/510kg £1160/480kg and S Trainor £1280/480kg.
Fat cows
K McOscar £1712/800kg E Loughran £1676/640kg £1416/600kg H Bradley £1638/650kg £1560/650kg £1531/660kg £1377/560kg £1314/530kg N Loughrin £1633/710kg £1417/650kg C Boyle £1616/800kg J McFarland £1495/650kg £1353/620kg Gortavoy Farms £1293/490kg and K McOscar £1267/640kg £1200/500kg.
Bulls
K McAleer £2227/1160kg D Allen £1663/990kg S Brady £1660/660kg £1450/600 and P O'Kane £1300/500kg.
