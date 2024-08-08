Marts: Exceptional trade for cattle at Saintfield Mart with bullocks selling to £2536
Fat cattle: 100 fats sold to a serious demand with bullocks selling to £2536 for a 800kg Limousin, £317 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1767 for a 710kg Limousin, £249 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 800kg £317 £2536, 820kg £304 £2493, 790kg £305 £2410, 750kg £318 £2385, 720kg £316 £2276, 740kg £289 £2140, 720kg £289 £2080, 690kg £290 £2001, 690kg £277 £1911, Lisburn producer Charolais bullock 780kg £253 £1974, Aberdeen Angus bullocks 720kg £260 £1872, 730kg £255 £1861, 710kg £259 £1838, 680kg £255 £1735, Belfast producer Limousin cow 710kg £249 £1767, Saintfield producer Limousin heifer 610kg £280 £1708, Hillsborough producer Limousin cows 760kg £223 £1694, 760kg £221 £1679, 670kg £250 £1675, 540kg £252 £1360, Newtownards producer Limousin cows 650kg £242 £1573, 520kg £258 £1341, Crossgar producer Friesian bullocks 720kg £218 £1570, 710kg £207 £1470, 650kg £220 £1430, 680kg £199 £1353, Ballyhalbert producer Friesian cows 640kg £188 £1203, 740kg £160 £1184, 630kg £178 £1121 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 770kg £154 £1185, 600kg £190 £1140.
Bullocks: Sold to £1720 for a 550kg Charolais (314ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 550kg £1720, 520kg £1680, 500kg £1640, 550kg £1610, 500kg £1490, Drumbo producer Limousins 480kg £1640, 470kg £1600, Downpatrick producer Limousins 510kg £1530, 500kg £1470, 480kg £1450, Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1440, 450kg £1380, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 360kg £1270, 370kg £1220.
Heifers: Sold to £1590 for a 550kg Limousin, (290ppk).
Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Limousin 550kg £1590, Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1580, 600kg £1550, 570kg £1490, 540kg £1460, 500kg £1410, Downpatrick producer Limousins 520kg £1540, 500kg £1500, 470kg £1490, Crossgar producer Charolais 480kg £1500, 500kg £1470, 470kg £1380.
Dropped calves: Sold to £435 for a Limousin heifer.
