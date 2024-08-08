Marts: Exceptional trade for cattle at Saintfield Mart with bullocks selling to £2536

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 09:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to an exceptional trade with bullocks selling to £2536 for a 800kg Limousin, £3.17p per kg.

Fat cattle: 100 fats sold to a serious demand with bullocks selling to £2536 for a 800kg Limousin, £317 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1767 for a 710kg Limousin, £249 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 800kg £317 £2536, 820kg £304 £2493, 790kg £305 £2410, 750kg £318 £2385, 720kg £316 £2276, 740kg £289 £2140, 720kg £289 £2080, 690kg £290 £2001, 690kg £277 £1911, Lisburn producer Charolais bullock 780kg £253 £1974, Aberdeen Angus bullocks 720kg £260 £1872, 730kg £255 £1861, 710kg £259 £1838, 680kg £255 £1735, Belfast producer Limousin cow 710kg £249 £1767, Saintfield producer Limousin heifer 610kg £280 £1708, Hillsborough producer Limousin cows 760kg £223 £1694, 760kg £221 £1679, 670kg £250 £1675, 540kg £252 £1360, Newtownards producer Limousin cows 650kg £242 £1573, 520kg £258 £1341, Crossgar producer Friesian bullocks 720kg £218 £1570, 710kg £207 £1470, 650kg £220 £1430, 680kg £199 £1353, Ballyhalbert producer Friesian cows 640kg £188 £1203, 740kg £160 £1184, 630kg £178 £1121 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 770kg £154 £1185, 600kg £190 £1140.

Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield MartSaintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart
Saintfield Mart. Picture: Saintfield Mart

Bullocks: Sold to £1720 for a 550kg Charolais (314ppk).

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 550kg £1720, 520kg £1680, 500kg £1640, 550kg £1610, 500kg £1490, Drumbo producer Limousins 480kg £1640, 470kg £1600, Downpatrick producer Limousins 510kg £1530, 500kg £1470, 480kg £1450, Killyleagh producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1440, 450kg £1380, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 360kg £1270, 370kg £1220.

Heifers: Sold to £1590 for a 550kg Limousin, (290ppk).

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Limousin 550kg £1590, Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1580, 600kg £1550, 570kg £1490, 540kg £1460, 500kg £1410, Downpatrick producer Limousins 520kg £1540, 500kg £1500, 470kg £1490, Crossgar producer Charolais 480kg £1500, 500kg £1470, 470kg £1380.

Dropped calves: Sold to £435 for a Limousin heifer.

Related topics:DownpatrickAberdeen Angus

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice