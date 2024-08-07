Marts: Exceptionally strong demand for cattle at Markethill Mart, cows selling to £1870
Cow/heifers sold to £282 for 610k at £1720 for a Ballynahinch farmer.
Cows sold to £259 for 660k at £1710 from a Gilford producer followed by £253 for 730k at £1870 from a Castlewellan farmer.
Main demand for fleshed cows from £190 to £218 per 100 kilos.
Fleshed Friesians sold in an excellent trade £181 for 690k at £1260 for a Jerrettspass farmer.
The same owner received £179 for 790k at £1920.
All good fleshed Friesians £157 to £171 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians from £130 to £145 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Ballynahinch farmer 610k £1720 £282.00; Gilford farmer 660k £1710 £259.00; Castlewellan farmer 738k £1870 £253.00; Ballynahinch farmer 564k £1410 £250.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1310 £218.00; Hilltown farmer 750k £1620 £216.00; Dungannon farmer 648k £1380 £213.00; Aghalee farmer 670k £1390 £208.00; Portadown farmer 710k £1440 £230.00 and Hilltown farmer 688k £1370 £199.
Friesian cull cows
Jerrettspass farmer 698k £1260 £181.00; Jerrettspass farmer 794k £1420 £179.00; Tandragee farmer 702k £1200 £171.00; Armagh farmer 602k £1010 £168.00; Castlewellan farmer 688k £1130 £164.00; Castlewellan farmer 694k £1130 £163.00; Mountnorris farmer 736k £1180 £160.00 and Mountnorris farmer 680k £1080 £159.
Calves
125 calves sold in a steady demand.
Good quality bull calves sold to £550 for a four week old Charolais followed by £470 for a four week old Charolais.
All good quality bulls under two months sold from £300 to £415.
Heifers sold to £370 and £350 both for Speckled Park followed by £350 paid twice for Belgian Blue.
All good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £340.
Plainer quality from £170 to £220.
A good entry of reared calves sold to a top of £660 for Charolais followed by £650 paid twice for Belgian Blue.
Heifer sold to £545 for £530 both for Hereford.
Bull calves
Charolais £550; Charolais £470; Belgian Blue £415; Belgian Blue £400; Belgian Blue £400; Aberdeen Angus £395; Hereford £370 and Limousin £370.
Heifer calves
Speckled Park £370; Speckled Park £350; Belgian Blue £350; Belgian Blue £350; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £340 and Limousin £325.
