Marts: Exceptionally strong demand for cattle at Markethill Mart, cows selling to £1870

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 6th August continue to sell in exceptionally strong demand.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cow/heifers sold to £282 for 610k at £1720 for a Ballynahinch farmer.

Cows sold to £259 for 660k at £1710 from a Gilford producer followed by £253 for 730k at £1870 from a Castlewellan farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main demand for fleshed cows from £190 to £218 per 100 kilos.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fleshed Friesians sold in an excellent trade £181 for 690k at £1260 for a Jerrettspass farmer.

The same owner received £179 for 790k at £1920.

All good fleshed Friesians £157 to £171 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £130 to £145 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Ballynahinch farmer 610k £1720 £282.00; Gilford farmer 660k £1710 £259.00; Castlewellan farmer 738k £1870 £253.00; Ballynahinch farmer 564k £1410 £250.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1310 £218.00; Hilltown farmer 750k £1620 £216.00; Dungannon farmer 648k £1380 £213.00; Aghalee farmer 670k £1390 £208.00; Portadown farmer 710k £1440 £230.00 and Hilltown farmer 688k £1370 £199.

Friesian cull cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jerrettspass farmer 698k £1260 £181.00; Jerrettspass farmer 794k £1420 £179.00; Tandragee farmer 702k £1200 £171.00; Armagh farmer 602k £1010 £168.00; Castlewellan farmer 688k £1130 £164.00; Castlewellan farmer 694k £1130 £163.00; Mountnorris farmer 736k £1180 £160.00 and Mountnorris farmer 680k £1080 £159.

Calves

125 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold to £550 for a four week old Charolais followed by £470 for a four week old Charolais.

All good quality bulls under two months sold from £300 to £415.

Heifers sold to £370 and £350 both for Speckled Park followed by £350 paid twice for Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £340.

Plainer quality from £170 to £220.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good entry of reared calves sold to a top of £660 for Charolais followed by £650 paid twice for Belgian Blue.

Heifer sold to £545 for £530 both for Hereford.

Bull calves

Charolais £550; Charolais £470; Belgian Blue £415; Belgian Blue £400; Belgian Blue £400; Aberdeen Angus £395; Hereford £370 and Limousin £370.

Heifer calves

Speckled Park £370; Speckled Park £350; Belgian Blue £350; Belgian Blue £350; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £340 and Limousin £325.