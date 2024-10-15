Marts: Exciting trade at Pomeroy Mart, bullocks selling to £2180/760kg
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
More stock needed to meet keen demand.
Bullocks
S Kane £2180/760kg £2060/710kg £1910/680kg £1900/690kg £1880/680kg £1870/680kg £1850/670kg £1820/670kg £1820/650kg £1770/660kg £1750/600kg £1710/590kg £1670/590kg £1660/640kg £1650/600kg C Clarke £2000/750kg £1850/720kg £1810/650kg £1770/650kg D McGurk £1870/660kg £1830/650kg £1770/600kg K Donaghy £1840/650kg £1780/610kg £1730/580kg £1700/570kg T Quinn £1800/730kg £1660/640kg A Clarke £1720/620kg £1700/640kg M McVeigh £1720/610kg J Duggan £1700/610kg Nugent Poultry £1650/590kg £1650/570kg £1650/640kg £1600/630kg D McGurk £1630/560kg G McMaster £1600/590kg £1580/560kg and P Trainor £1550/560kg.
Heifers
Gortavoy Farm £2000/740kg £1380/530kg L Murphy £1590/700kg O Girvan £1500/640kg £1470/550kg £1450/610kg £1400/590kg £1250/530kg P McElduff £1270/560kg £1260/520kg £1120/500kg £1100/440kg R Robinson £1250/540kg £1140/470kg £1110/480kg B Watt £1250/540kg £1240/530kg £1220/480kg J Duggan £1200/530kg £1190/480kg £1190/520kg £1120/560kg R McGeough £1180/460kg S Bell £1090/460kg B Quinn £1070/330kg £1040/340kg R Robinson £1070/480kg J Duggan £1040/470kg R Gourley £1020/310kg L Keenan £1000/400kg and C Quinn £990/410kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.