Marts: Fantastic trade for all types of stock at Armoy Mart, heifers selling to £1,900
Steers sold to £1,770 for a 670kgs Shorthorn for Mr John Todd, Ballycastle.
Heifers sold to £1,900 for a 700kgs Charolais from Mr Ivan Smyth, Bushmills.
Leading prices
Steers
John Todd, Ballycastle, Shorthorn beef, 670kgs £1,770, 720kgs £1,750, 690kgs £1,680, 640kgs £1,670. John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 580kgs £1,750, 550kgs £1,680, 500kgs £1,560, 530kgs £1,550, 510kgs £1,540, 500kgs £1,610. Robert Morrison, Dervock, Charolais, 660kgs £1,730. Raymond Dunlop, Bushmills, Friesian, 700kgs £1,700. Robert Currie, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 700kgs £1,700, 690kgs £1,630, 670kgs £1,600, 670kgs £1,600. John Kirkpatrick, Cairncastle, Friesian, 700kgs £1,670. Sam Montgomery, Dunloy, Friesian, 600kgs £1,580. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Charolais, 530kgs £1,560. Archie Kinney, Cushendall, Limousin, 570kgs £1,500. Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 605kgs £1,540, 620kgs £1,500.
Heifers
Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Charolais, 700kgs £1,900. David Smyth, Bushmills, Charolais, 720kgs £1,850. John McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 640kgs £1,780, 610kgs £1,730, 630kgs £1,710, 580kgs £1,600, 540kgs £1,510, 550kgs £1,500, 500kgs £1,470. Archie Kinney, Cushendall, Limousin, 600kgs £1,620, 620kgs £1,620. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Belgian Blue, 570kgs £1,510, 560kgs £1,510. Sean McCambridge, Ballycastle, Charolais, 490kgs £1,560, 530kgs £1,530, 550kgs £1,510, 530kgs £1,490, 540kgs £1,490.
Sale each Monday at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
