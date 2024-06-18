Marts: Fat bulls selling to £1,950 at Armoy Mart, bullocks to £1,760
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,760, heifers to £1,470 and fat bulls sold to £1,950.
Leading prices
C and D Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 730kgs £1,760. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Limousin, 600kgs £1,660, 510kgs £1,370. SF Carson, Ballymena, Hereford, 360kgs £1,160, 300kgs £1,060. Paddy McMullan, Loughguile, Belgian Blue, 360kgs £1,080, 330kgs £950, 300kgs £890, 360kgs £1,140, 380kgs £1,090, 290kgs £890. Sam Stuart, Larne, Limousin, 300kgs £910. Chas Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs £1,190, 430kgs £1,170, 420kgs £1,210. Francis Mulvenna, Glenarm, Limousin, 430kgs £1,180, 500kgs £1,310. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £1,200, 470kgs £1,260, 450kgs £1,300, 480kgs £1,290, 460kgs £1,260. Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, Charolais, 470kgs £1,360. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Hereford, 300kgs £900, 320kgs £810. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, Charolais, 270kgs £850, 300kgs £940. John Drummond, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 215kgs £630, 240kgs £630.
Heifers
C McCurdy, Bushmills, Friesian, 630kgs £1,470. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,400, 510kgs £1,250, 560kgs £1,370, 440kgs £1,080. Sam Stuart, Larne, Limousin, 370kgs £1,050, 400kgs £1,070, 380kgs £1,070, 400kgs £1,040, 375kgs £1,040, 390kgs £1,050, 330kgs £960. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £1,110. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £1,360. Paddy McMullan, Loughguile, Belgian Blue, 350kgs £920. Francis Mulvenna, Glenarm, Limousin, 500kgs £1,160.
Fat cows/bulls
J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Charolais bull, 950kgs £1,950. Derek Kane, Bushmills, Friesian, 580kgs £1,120, 650kgs £1,030. C McCurdy, Bushmills, Friesian, 690kgs £1,080. C Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 690kgs £1,100, 580kgs £910. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Belted Galloway, 620kgs £980.
