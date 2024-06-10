Marts: Fat cows selling from €800 per head to €2230 per head at Raphoe Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spring lambs sold at:
€100 to €150 for 30-37kgs.
€150 to €180 for 38-45kgs.
€180 to €206 for 45-55kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €180/team to €400/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €200/team to €300/team.
Fat ewes sold from €100/head to €226/head.
Sales are also available online via MartBids.
Cattle sale Thursday 6th June 2024.
There was a smaller entry for this week’s cattle sale. That said, trade remained on par with that seen in previous weeks as demand for stock was evident around the ring and online.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.40/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2230/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 13th June 2024.
Sales are also available online via MartBids.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.