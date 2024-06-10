Marts: Fat cows selling from €800 per head to €2230 per head at Raphoe Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sheep sale Monday 3rd June 2024.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account.

There was a smaller entry for this week’s cattle sale. That said, trade remained on par with that seen in previous weeks as demand for stock was evident around the ring and online.