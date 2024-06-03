Marts: Fat cows selling from €900 per head to €2230 per head at Raphoe Mart

By Darryl Armitage
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:46 BST
Sheep sale Monday 27th May 2024.

There was a good entry for this week’s sale with a brisk trade around the ring.

Spring lambs sold at:

€120 to €170 for 35-42kgs.

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
€170 to €190 for 42-45kgs.

€190 to €218 for 46-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €100/head to €219/head.

Cattle sale Thursday 30th May 2024.

There was a smaller entry for this week’s cattle sale. That said, there was a lively trade around the ring and online for the stock on offer.

Forward cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.

Fat cows sold from €900/head to €2230/head.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.90/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Next cattle sale Thursday 6th June 2024.

Sales are also available online via MartBids.

