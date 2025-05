Marts: Fat ewes selling to £154 and fat lambs to £142 at Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart saw fat ewes sell to £154 and fat lambs to £142.

A special entry was a ewe lamb which was kindly donated in aid of the chosen charities Hilltown Saleyard have chosen to support this year at their annual Christmas show and sale.

The chosen charities this year are the Daisy Lodge, Newcastle and Life and Time.

The total raised by the ewe lamb at Thursday night’s sale was £2120.

Hilltown Saleyard’s annual Christmas show and sale will be held this coming Wednesday night - 13th November.

The show always draws in top quality stock and a charity auction will be held on the night for the two chosen charities.

Please come along on what is sure to be a great night and give generously to these two charities.

Fat ewes: Rostrevor farmer £154, Cabra farmer £149, Mayobridge farmer £148, Hilltown farmer £140, Kilcoo farmer £136, Rostrevor farmer £131 and Kilcoo farmer £130.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £142 for 29kg (489ppk), Mayobridge farmer £141 for 25kg (562ppk), Rostrevor farmer £137 for 24kg (571ppk), Cabra farmer £133 for 22.2kg (599ppk), Annalong farmer £129 for 20.6kg (626ppk) and £128 for 22kg (582ppk), Cabra farmer £127 for 21.9kg (580ppk), Katesbridge farmer £125.50 for 21.7kg (578ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £125.50 for 22kg (568ppk) and £122 for 20kg (610ppk).

Store lambs: Rathfriland farmer £127.50 for 19.8kg (644ppk), Newry farmer £123 for 18.8kg (654ppk), Hilltown farmer £122 for 19kg (642ppk), Kilcoo farmer £121 for 16.5kg (733ppk), Newry farmer £121 for 19.6kg (617ppk), Castlewellan farmer £119 for 17.6kg (676ppk), Kilkeel farmer £118 for 19.3kg (611ppk), Rostrevor farmer £117 for 19.2kg (609ppk), Rathfriland farmer £115 for 18kg (639ppk), Castlewellan farmer £110 for 17.2kg (639ppk) and £102 for 16kg (637ppk), Rostrevor farmer £101 for 16.6kg (608ppk), Cabra farmer £100 for 15.3kg (653ppk), Mayobridge farmer £100 for 14.4kg (694ppk), Bryansford farmer £94 for 14.4kg (653ppk), Rostrevor farmer £94 for 14kg (671ppk), Downpatrick farmer £92 for 14.9kg (617ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 14kg (643ppk) and £97 for 12.6kg (690ppk), Downpatrick farmer £84.50 for 13.5kg (626ppk), Rostrevor farmer £78 for 11.8kg (661ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £78 for 11.6kg (672pp).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Saturday 9th November saw fat ewes sell to £256 and fat lambs to £153.

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer £256 and £235, Hilltown farmer £210, Cabra farmer £200, Annaclone farmer £196, Kilkeel farmer £175, Katesbridge farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £158, Mayobridge farmer £151, Hilltown farmer £141, Rostrevor farmer £124 and Kilcoo farmer £120.

Fat lambs: Katesbridge farmer £153 for 29.5kg (518ppk), Hilltown farmer £152 for 26kg (584ppk), Hilltown farmer £150 for 28.8kg (521ppk), Katesbridge farmer £145 for 25.5kg (568ppk), Kilkeel farmer £143 for 26kg (550ppk), Annalcone farmer £140 for 25.9kg (540ppk), Mayobridge farmer £139 for 24.9kg (558ppk), Katesbridge farmer £138.50 for 23.5kg (589ppk), Mayobridge farmer £137 for 24kg (568ppk) and £136 for 23kg (591ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 23.8kg (571ppk), Rathfriland farmer £133 for 22.1kg (602ppk), Mayobridge farmer £128.50 for 20.1kg (639ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £125 for 21.1kg (592ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £127 for 19.7kg (645ppk), Mayobridge farmer £124 for 18kg (689ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 19.5kg (636ppk), Mayobridge farmer £118 for 18kg (656ppk), Mayobridge farmer £117 for 17.7kg (661ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 18kg (644ppk), Mayobridge farmer £113 for 16.1kg (702ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112 for 17kg (659ppk), Camlough farmer £111 for 17kg (653ppk), Mayobridge farmer £103 for 15.8kg (652ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 16kg (625ppk), Cabra farmer £94 for 14.5kg (648ppk), Castlewellan farmer £93 for 14kg (664ppk), Mayobridge farmer £90 for 14.7kg (612ppk) and Hilltown farmer £81 for 12.5kg (648ppk).