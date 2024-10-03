Marts: Fat ewes selling to £155 at Armoy Mart, fat lambs to £135
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fat lambs sold £135, store lambs £116 and fat ewes sold to £155.
Leading prices
N McKeague, Ballycastle, 29kgs £135. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 26kgs £133. A B Wilson, Armoy, 23kgs £133. D McCloskey, Loughguile, 26kgs £132. C Lynn, Ballycastle, 26kgs £132. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 28kgs £131. Kelly Bros, Ballycastle, 25kgs £130. R & J Smith, Bushmills, 24kgs £130. E Duncan, Ballycastle, 27kgs £130. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 24kgs £127. Pat McAuley, Armoy, 23kgs £125. Robt McKendry, Bushmills, 24kgs £125. L Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs £122.50. M McKendry, Armoy, 24kgs £123.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
F McCaughan, Bushmills, 17 Texel, £116. N McKeague, Ballycastle, 49 Texel, £114. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 11 Texel, £113. John Holmes, Armoy, 36 Texel, £108. D McAlister, Glenann, 38 Suffolk, £107.50. Una McCaughan, Ballycastle, 41 Suffolk, £107.50. A McMullan, Glenariffe, 49 Texel, £106. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 37 Texel, £104.50. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 10 Texel, £104. Francis Boyle, Glenbush, 35 Crossbreds £101.
Breeding sheep
C McDonnell, Armoy, Mule hogget, 10, £202, 10, £198, 10, £190, 10, £186. D Chestnutt, Bushmills, 12 Mule ewe lambs, £144, 11, £134.
Fat ewes
R McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £155. John Quinn, Cushendall, Suffolk, £138. D Cusick, Armoy, Texel, £138. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Texel, £131.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.