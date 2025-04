Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A good entry of suckler calves to Hilltown Mart on Tuesday 8th October saw bullocks sell to £1400 and heifers to £1500.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1500 for 558kg (269ppk), £1440 for 554kg (260ppk), £1260 for 488kg (258ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 360kg (305ppk), Hilltown farmer £1030 for 346kg (297ppk) and £980 for 308kg (318ppk), Hilltown farmer £980 for 304kg (322ppk), Annalong farmer £960 for 304kg (316ppk), Drumaness farmer £920 for 268kg (343ppk), Downpatrick farmer £880 for 244kg (361ppk) and £860 for 226kg (380ppk), Downpatrick farmer £830 for 246kg (337ppk) and Hilltown farmer £800 for 228kg (351ppk).

Bullocks: Newry farmer £1400 for 428kg (327ppk), £1350 for 462kg (292ppk) and £1350 for 436kg (309ppk), Annalong farmer £1200 for 336kg (357ppk) and £1200 for 372kg (323ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 348kg (345ppk), Annalong farmer £1170 for 330kg (354ppk) and £1150 for 328kg (351ppk), Cabra farmer £1130 for 310kg (364ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 296kg (382ppk), Cabra farmer £1110 for 332kg (334ppk) and £1100 for 336kg (327ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1080 for 314kg (344ppk), Cabra farmer £1040 for 330kg (315ppk), Drumaness farmer £1040 for 316kg (329ppk), Ballykinlar farmer £1000 for 310kg (323ppk), Cabra farmer £990 for 318kg (311ppk), Kilkeel farmer £990 for 246kg (402ppk), Drumaness farmer £960 for 308kg (312ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 270kg (348ppk), Drumaness farmer £920 for 286kg (322ppk), Downpatrick farmer £900 for 258kg (349ppk) and £900 for 264kg (341ppk), Ballykinlar farmer £880 for 262kg (336ppk), Downpatrick farmer £880 for 248kg (355ppk) and £870 for 234kg (372ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £850 for 240kg (354ppk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart saw fat ewes sell to £166 and fat lambs to £131.50.

Hilltown Mart

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £166, Newcastle farmer £160, Rathfriland farmer £150 and £148, Newry farmer £138, Hilltown farmer £136, Newry farmer £134, Dromara farmer £130.

Fat lambs: Annaclone farmer £131.50 for 24.3kg (541ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 23.5kg (553ppk), Rathfriland farmer £125 for 22.9kg (546ppk), Cabra farmer £120 for 23kg (522ppk), Rathfriland farmer £117.50 for 20.2kg (582ppk), Cabra farmer £117 for 22kg (532ppk) and Hilltown farmer £115 for 21kg (547ppk).

Store lambs: Newry farmer £122 for 19.4kg (629ppk), Leitrim farmer £118 for 19.6kg (602ppk), Hilltown farmer £117.50 for 19.2kg (612ppk), Hilltown farmer £117 for 19.2kg (609ppk), Leitrim farmer £114 for 18kg (633ppk), Mayobridge farmer £113.50 for 17.6kg (645ppk), Kilcoo farmer £113 for 18.9kg (598ppk), Hilltown farmer £112 for 17.8kg (629ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112 for 18.5kg (605ppk), Hilltown farmer £111 for 18kg (617ppk), Leitrim farmer £111 for 17.8kg (624ppk), Rathfriland farmer £110 for 17.3kg (636ppk), Rostrevor farmer £108 for 18kg (600ppk), Hilltown farmer £108 for 15.9kg (679ppk), Mayobridge farmer £108 for 16.8kg (643ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 16.4kg (652ppk), Leitrim farmer £107 for 17kg (629ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 15.7kg (675ppk), Hilltown farmer £105.50 for 17.6kg (599ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 17.6kg (596ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 17kg (612ppk), Rostrevor farmer £103 for 17kg (606ppk), Killowen farmer £86 for 13.7kg (628ppk), Banbridge farmer £86 for 13.2kg (651ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £81 for 13.4kg (604ppk) and £79 for 12.8kg (617ppk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 12th October saw fat ewes sell to £163 and fat lambs to £142.50.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £163, Kilkeel farmer £150, Hilltown farmer £143, Rostrevor farmer £140, Newry farmer £134, Newry farmer £132, Hilltown farmer £125 and Warrenpoint farmer £120.

Fat lambs: Armagh farmer £142.50 for 30kg (475ppk), Rostrevor farmer £140 for 30kg (466ppk), Rostrevor farmer £139.50 for 28kg (498ppk), Kilkeel farmer £138.50 for 25.5kg (543ppk), Castlewellan farmer £138 for 27.2kg (507ppk), Banbridge farmer £138 for 27kg (511ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 25.7kg (529ppk), Newry farmer £134 for 25kg (536ppk), Castlewellan farmer £133 for 24.7kg (538ppk), Rathfriland farmer £128.50 for 24kg (535ppk), Rostrevor farmer £127 for 23.6kg (538ppk), Rathfriland farmer £125 for 22.8kg (548ppk), Armagh farmer £120.50 for 22.3kg (540ppk), Newry farmer £120 for 23kg (521ppk), Banbridge farmer £119 for 21kg (566ppk), Rostrevor farmer £118.50 for 21.5kg (551ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 20.1kg (587ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £116 for 20.2kg (574ppk).

Store lambs: Markethill farmer £113.50 for 18.5kg (613ppk) and £113 for 19kg (595ppk), Cabra farmer £112.50 for 19.5kg (577ppk), Rathfriland farmer £112 for 18.8kg (595ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 17.8kg (618ppk), Rathfriland farmer £110 for 18kg (611ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 17.5kg (623ppk), Comber farmer £97 for 16kg (606ppk), Kilkeel farmer £94 for 18kg (522ppk), Mayobridge farmer £93 for 18.6kg (500ppk), Katesbridge farmer £92 for 16.3kg (564ppk), Cabra farmer £90 for 15kg (600ppk), Newry farmer £89 for 15.5kg (574ppk), Kilcoo farmer £88 for 14.6kg (603ppk), Banbridge farmer £87 for 16kg (544ppk), Markethill farmer £72 for 13.6kg (529ppk) and Newry farmer £69 for 13.6kg (507ppk).