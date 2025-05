Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 18h July saw fat ewes sell to £196 and fat lambs to £141.

Fat ewes: Cabra farmer £196, Hilltown farmer £196, Hillsborough farmer £180, Hilltown farmer £168, Cabra farmer £166, Hilltown farmer £160, Dromara farmer £150, Rathfriland farmer £148, Newry farmer £146, Rostrevor farmer £142, Kilkeel farmer £138, Hillsborough farmer £136, Rathfriland farmer £132, Ardarragh farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £126, Hilltown farmer £125, Hiltlown farmer £121 and Ballymartin farmer £120.

Fat lambs: Ballyward farmer £141 for 27kg (522ppk), Downpatrick farmer £137.50 for 25kg (550ppk), Kilkeel farmer £132 for 25.3kg (522ppk), Castlewellan farmer £129.50 for 24.5kg (528ppk), Ballymartin farmer £128 for 24kg (533ppk), Castlewellan farmer £119 for 22.8kg (522ppk), Kilcoo farmer £115 for 22.2kg (518ppk), Cabra farmer £114 for 21.6kg (528ppk), Kilcoo farmer £110 for 21.2kg (519ppk) and Hilltown farmer £110 for 21.7kg (507ppk).

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmer £107 for 19kg (563ppk), Cabra farmer £102 for 19.5kg (523ppk), Rathfriland farmer £101 for 19kg (531ppk), Hilltown farmer £99.50 for 19.2kg (518ppk), Kilkeel farmer £99 for 18kg (550ppk), Hilltown farmer £96 for 18.1kg (530ppk), Castlewellan farmer £92 for 17.9kg (514ppk), Hilltown farmer £91.50 for 17.3kg (529ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 16.2kg (549ppk), Rathfriland farmer £88 for 15.3kg (575ppk) and £86.50 for 16kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 15.4kg (552ppk), Hilltown farmer £84 for 16kg (522ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 14kg (557ppk) and Cabra farmer £77.50 for 13.6kg (570ppk).