A good entry of sheep to Hilltown saw fat ewes sell to £302, ewes and lambs to £285 and fat lambs to £200.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account.

Fat lambs: Newtownards farmer £200 for 16kg (1250pppk), Cabra farmer £198 for 25kg (792ppk), Newcastle farmer £197 for 25.5kg (773ppk), Castlewellan farmer £190 for 26.9kg (706ppk), Hilltown farmer £189,50 for 24.5kg (774ppk), Mayobridge farmer £187 for 25kg (748ppk), Mayobridge farmer £182 for 23kg (791ppk), Hilltown farmer £179 for 23.7kg (755ppk), Hilltown farmer £177 for 23.1kg (766ppk), Hilltown farmer £175 for 23.1kg (758ppk), Katesbridge farmer £172 for 22.5kg (764ppk), Newtownards farmer £171 for 23kg (744ppk), Kilkeel farmer £170 for 21.9kg (776ppk), Downpatrick farmer £169 for 21.7kg (779ppk), Rathfriland farmer £168 for 21.9kg (767ppk), Newry farmer £166 for 22.2kg (747ppk), Mayobridge farmer £160.50 for 21.5kg (747ppk), Bryansford farmer £160 for 20.4kg (784ppk), Kilkeel farmer £160 for 20.7kg (773ppk), Mayobridge farmer £159 for 20.1kg (791ppk), Annalong farmer £158.50 for 20.5kg (773ppk), Downpatrick farmer £158 for 20kg (790ppk), Hilltown farmer £156 for 20.6kg (757ppk) and Hilltown farmer £155 for 20.1kg (771ppk).