Tuesday evening saw a seasonal show of stock and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

An Armagh farmer topped the sale at £5.53 a kilo for 27.5kg at £152.

Fat ewes topped at £224.

Rathfriland Mart

More ewes over the £216 mark this week with plainer ewes from £164 to £204.

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 27.5k at £152, Ballyward farmer 26.2k at £131, Imdale farmer 24k at £129, Downpatrick farmer 26.5k at £128.50, Kilkeel farmer 24.1k at £124, Ballyward farmer 25.50k at £123, Kilcoo farmer 23k at £122.50, Rathfriland farmer 23k at £122, Hilltown farmer 26.5k at £120 and Kilkeel farmer 24.4k at £120.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer at £224, Ballyroney farmer at £216. Rathfriland farmer at £204, Armagh farmer at £184, Rathfriland farmer at £178, Ballyward farmer at £172, Armagh farmer at £170, Katesbridge farmer at £170 and Ballynahinch farmer at £166, at £155.

Fat rams

Ballynahinch farmer at £155 and Kilkeel farmer at £142.