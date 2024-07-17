Marts: Fat ewes selling to top of £224 at Rathfriland Co-Op
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
An Armagh farmer topped the sale at £5.53 a kilo for 27.5kg at £152.
Fat ewes topped at £224.
More ewes over the £216 mark this week with plainer ewes from £164 to £204.
Spring lambs
Rathfriland farmer 27.5k at £152, Ballyward farmer 26.2k at £131, Imdale farmer 24k at £129, Downpatrick farmer 26.5k at £128.50, Kilkeel farmer 24.1k at £124, Ballyward farmer 25.50k at £123, Kilcoo farmer 23k at £122.50, Rathfriland farmer 23k at £122, Hilltown farmer 26.5k at £120 and Kilkeel farmer 24.4k at £120.
Fat ewes
Rathfriland farmer at £224, Ballyroney farmer at £216. Rathfriland farmer at £204, Armagh farmer at £184, Rathfriland farmer at £178, Ballyward farmer at £172, Armagh farmer at £170, Katesbridge farmer at £170 and Ballynahinch farmer at £166, at £155.
Fat rams
Ballynahinch farmer at £155 and Kilkeel farmer at £142.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.