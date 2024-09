Over 2500 sheep sold in Hilltown Mart last week with fat ewes selling to £192 and ewe lambs £158.

Fat lambs: Cabra farmer £158 for 22kg (718ppk), £156 for 20.4kg (765ppk), £154 for 22.4kg (687ppk), £152 for 21.8kg (697ppk), £146 for 20.4kg (716ppk), £144 for 20.3kg (709ppk), Downpatrick farmer £142 for 20kg (710ppk), Cabra farmer £140 for 19kg (736ppk), Cabra farmer £138 for 23.4kg (589ppk), Hilltown farmer £134 for 21.4kg (626ppk), Cabra farmer £131 for 22.2kg (590ppk), Cabra farmer £130 for 17.9kg (726ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 20.5kg (634ppk), Rathfriland farmer £139.50 for 25.2kg (514ppk), Kilcoo farmer £128 for 24.5kg (522ppk), Cabra farmer £126 for 15.4kg (818ppk), Hilltown farmer £125 for 24.8kg (504ppk), Downpatrick farmer £125 for 19kg (658ppk), Hilltown farmer £122 for 19.2kg (635ppk), Cabra farmer £120 for 17.8kg (674ppk), Mayobridge farmer £120 for 20kg (600ppk), Cabra farmer £118 for 22.1kg (534ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 19.2kg (615ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 19.6kg (592ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 18.6kg (618ppk), Rostrevor farmer £114.50 for 21.5kg (533ppk), Hilltown farmer £114 for 16.8kg (678ppk) and Ardglass farmer £113.50 for 21.7kg (523ppk),

Store lambs: Downpatrick farmer £111 for 17kg (653ppk), £110 for 19kg (579ppk) and £109 for 13.8kg (790ppk), Hilltown farmer £107.50 for 19.2kg (560ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 19kg (558ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 19.4kg (536ppk), Cabra farmer £103 for 18.4kg (559ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 18.2kg (560ppk), Cabra farmer £101.50 for 18.3kg (555ppk), Kilkeel farmer £101 for 17kg (594ppk), Cabra farmer £101 for 17.3kg (583ppk), Hilltown farmer £101 for 19kg (531ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 16kg (625ppk), Cabra farmer £100 for 17kg (588ppk), Mayobridge farmer £100 for 16.2kg (617ppk), Cabra farmer £100 for 17.5kg (570ppk), Kilcoo farmer £99.50 for 16.6kg (599ppk), Mayobridge farmer £99 for 17kg (582ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 16.4kg (597ppk), Rostreovr farmer £96 for 16.5kg (619ppk) and £96 for 15.6kg (615ppk), Hilltown farmer £96 for 16kg (600ppk), Hilltown farmer £95.50 for 14.7kg (649ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 16.6kg (572ppk), Rostrevor farmer £94.50 for 15.3kg (617ppk), Cabra farmer £94 for 15.3kg (614ppk), Downpatrick farmer £94 for 15kg (626ppk), Kilkeel farmer £91.50 for 14.7kg (622ppk), Hilltown farmer £91 for 14.5kg (627ppk) and £90 for 13.9kg (647ppk), Castlewellan farmer £90 for 14.3kg (629ppk) and £90 for 15.4kg (584ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 15kg (593ppk), Killowen farmer £89 for 15.2kg (585ppk), Kilkeel farmer £86 for 15kg (573ppk), Killowen farmer £84.50 for 14.2kg (595ppk) and Hilltown farmer £83 for 13kg (629ppk).