Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The biggest show of the year with just over 3,000 head of sheep on offer met with another super trade for all sorts of sheep.

Fat lambs sold to £152 for 25kgs, a tremendous pen of 148 Suffolk.

Store lambs sold at £114, store lambs topped at £122 and fat ewes sold to £186.

Fat lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armoy mart

Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 25kgs £152. Trevor Richmond, Ballymoney, 30kgs £150. Eoin McMullan, Rasharkin, 27kgs £140. A and W Gregg, Cloughmills, 26kgs £140. Neil McCafferty, Dunloy, 27kgs £136. D Kerr, Bushmills, 24kgs £135. Daniel Convery, Cushendun, 25kgs £134. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 24kgs £134. David Montgomery, Glarryford, 25kgs £133. Ian Duncan, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £133. C Martin, Dunloy, 23kgs £130.50. Andrew McAlister, Bushmills, 24kgs £130. JS and JK Lyons, Coleraine, 24kgs £130. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £130. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 24kgs £130. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 24kgs £130. Les Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs £128.50. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 24kgs £128. John McKillop, Cushendall, 23kgs £128.

Store lambs

Andrew McAlister, Bushmills, 11 Texel, £122. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 148 Suffolk, £114. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 47 Suffolk, £113. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 24 Texel, £111. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 29 Suffolk, £110.50. Sean McGill, Ballycastle, 30 Texel, £110. R Davidson, Larne, 6, Crossbreds £107. J A McKillop, Cushendall, 44 Suffolk, £105. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, 26 Suffolk, £105. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 35 Texel, £101. John McNaughton, Glenariffe, 16 Suffolk, £99.50. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 41 Suffolk, £88.50. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, 50 Texel, £99.00. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, 23 Texel, £95.50.

Fat ewes

Pat Dougan, Coleraine, Texel, £186. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Texel, £130. Robert Hodges, Armoy, Crossbreds £130. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Texel, £128. Francis Devlin, Armoy, Suffolk, £120. M D McNeill, Cushendall, Crossbreds £118. Pat McAuley, Armoy, Dorsets, £116. A McGuckian, Dunloy, Texel, £116. J and C McAlister, Cushendall, Texel, £114. Liam Devlin, Armoy, Crossbreds £114. T Rainey, Knockloughran, Dorset, £112.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.