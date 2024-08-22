Marts: Fat lambs selling to £152 for 25kgs at Armoy Mart
Fat lambs sold to £152 for 25kgs, a tremendous pen of 148 Suffolk.
Store lambs sold at £114, store lambs topped at £122 and fat ewes sold to £186.
Fat lambs
Ivan Lynn, Armoy, 25kgs £152. Trevor Richmond, Ballymoney, 30kgs £150. Eoin McMullan, Rasharkin, 27kgs £140. A and W Gregg, Cloughmills, 26kgs £140. Neil McCafferty, Dunloy, 27kgs £136. D Kerr, Bushmills, 24kgs £135. Daniel Convery, Cushendun, 25kgs £134. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 24kgs £134. David Montgomery, Glarryford, 25kgs £133. Ian Duncan, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £133. C Martin, Dunloy, 23kgs £130.50. Andrew McAlister, Bushmills, 24kgs £130. JS and JK Lyons, Coleraine, 24kgs £130. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £130. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 24kgs £130. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 24kgs £130. Les Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs £128.50. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 24kgs £128. John McKillop, Cushendall, 23kgs £128.
Store lambs
Andrew McAlister, Bushmills, 11 Texel, £122. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 148 Suffolk, £114. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 47 Suffolk, £113. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 24 Texel, £111. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 29 Suffolk, £110.50. Sean McGill, Ballycastle, 30 Texel, £110. R Davidson, Larne, 6, Crossbreds £107. J A McKillop, Cushendall, 44 Suffolk, £105. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, 26 Suffolk, £105. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 35 Texel, £101. John McNaughton, Glenariffe, 16 Suffolk, £99.50. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 41 Suffolk, £88.50. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, 50 Texel, £99.00. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, 23 Texel, £95.50.
Fat ewes
Pat Dougan, Coleraine, Texel, £186. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Texel, £130. Robert Hodges, Armoy, Crossbreds £130. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Texel, £128. Francis Devlin, Armoy, Suffolk, £120. M D McNeill, Cushendall, Crossbreds £118. Pat McAuley, Armoy, Dorsets, £116. A McGuckian, Dunloy, Texel, £116. J and C McAlister, Cushendall, Texel, £114. Liam Devlin, Armoy, Crossbreds £114. T Rainey, Knockloughran, Dorset, £112.
Sale every Wednesday night.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
