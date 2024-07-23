Marts: Fat lambs selling to £162/28.5kg and fats ewes to £280 at Gortin Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheep sale: Gortin mart the sale everyone is talking about and no wonder why, with the trade this week, with over 1350 sheep on offer.

Fat lambs sold to £162/28.5kg and fats ewes £280.

More sheep needed next week to supply the packed ring of buyers.

Lambs

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

H McCullagh £162/28.50kg A Carson £158/30kg £143/26.5kg K McCullagh £144/27kg G McAdoo £144/32kg E Loughran £142/29kg E McVeigh £140/26.5kg £135/24.5kg A Speer £136/24.5kg R Hamilton £133.50/28kg A Dickson £133/25kg R Campbell £132/27kg R McAdoo £131/25kg D Hempton £131/25kg S Conway £131/25.5kg S Sproule £131/24kg D Ferry £130/24kg G Blair £129/23.5kg G McAdoo £1258/25.5kg D Fleming £127.50/24kg S Mullin £127/24kg M King £124/24kg E Grimes £122/23kg R Hamilton £122/25kg H McFarland £121/23.5kg A Whelan £120/23kg S Conway £119.50/22.5kg P Heron £118.50/22.5kg C McSorley £118.50/22.5kg S Hawkes £118.50/22kg and S Kerlin £117.50/22kg.

Fat ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement