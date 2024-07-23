Marts: Fat lambs selling to £162/28.5kg and fats ewes to £280 at Gortin Mart
Fat lambs sold to £162/28.5kg and fats ewes £280.
More sheep needed next week to supply the packed ring of buyers.
Lambs
H McCullagh £162/28.50kg A Carson £158/30kg £143/26.5kg K McCullagh £144/27kg G McAdoo £144/32kg E Loughran £142/29kg E McVeigh £140/26.5kg £135/24.5kg A Speer £136/24.5kg R Hamilton £133.50/28kg A Dickson £133/25kg R Campbell £132/27kg R McAdoo £131/25kg D Hempton £131/25kg S Conway £131/25.5kg S Sproule £131/24kg D Ferry £130/24kg G Blair £129/23.5kg G McAdoo £1258/25.5kg D Fleming £127.50/24kg S Mullin £127/24kg M King £124/24kg E Grimes £122/23kg R Hamilton £122/25kg H McFarland £121/23.5kg A Whelan £120/23kg S Conway £119.50/22.5kg P Heron £118.50/22.5kg C McSorley £118.50/22.5kg S Hawkes £118.50/22kg and S Kerlin £117.50/22kg.
Fat ewes
A Fyffe £280 £164 G Blair £264 D Hempton £210 S Hawkes £188 E McVeigh £182 S Byrne £180 T McKenna £170 K McNamee £168 T McKenna £166 £154 A Speer £160 T Johnston £160 D Gallagher £150 £150 S Watt £150 R Smyth £144 A Fyfee £144 A Morris £140 D McTeague £134 D Fleming £130 D McClean £126 D Hempton £124 J Blair £122 J Millar £120.
