Marts: Fine show of cattle at Armoy Mart, steers selling to £1,800 for 690kgs

Another fine show of cattle on Monday night saw steers sell to £1,800 for a 690kgs Limousin from Messrs SJ and D Currie, Mosside.

Heifers sold to £1,480 paid for a 600kgs Aberdeen Angus from Messrs C and J Marron, Rasharkin.

Fat cows and bulls sold to £2,250 paid for a 810kg Charolais from Mr Gabriel Emerson, Cushendall.

Leading prices

Armoy Mart

SJ and D Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 690kgs £1,800, 505kgs £1,440. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, Charolais, 380kgs £1,200, 330kgs £1,080, 360kgs £1,110, 330kgs £1,090. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus, 690kgs £1,700, 650kgs £1,670, 605kgs £1,500. M Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 400kgs £1,160, 500kgs £1,380, 410kgs £1,260. Eugene Duncan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 530kgs £1,540, 520kgs £1,510, 560kgs £1,630, 510kgs £1,510. Jas McKendry, Tunagrove, Limousin, 580kgs £1,540, 600kgs £1,480. William Harpur, Portrush, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,220, 540kgs £1,360, 560kgs £1,400. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 580kgs £1,400, 500kgs £1,310, 435kgs £1,200. John Todd, Ballycastle, Friesian, 540kgs £1,270, 560kgs £1,200. Brian Marcus McAuley, Bushmills, Fleckvieh, 570kgs £1,470, 540kgs £1,260. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Friesian, 620kgs £1,450, 570kgs £1,330. WD Marshall, Cloughmills, Charolais, 300kgs £890. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Belgian Blue, 510kgs £1,170, 530kgs £1,250, 550kgs £1,270. Jason McIlhatton Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,170, 450kgs £1,150, 440kgs £1,120, 450kgs £1,150. W Graham, Bushmills, Hereford, 500kgs £1,370. Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, Limousin, 410kgs £1,150. Ian Russell, Coleraine, Hereford, 380kgs £1,000, 380kgs £1,000, 350kgs £940. J Drummond, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 200kgs £630, 250kgs £630. Sam Montgomery, Dunloy, Friesian, 640kgs £1,360.

Heifers

C and J Marron, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,480, 610kgs £1,420, 590kgs £1,380. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 480kgs £1,150. J McIlwrath, Ballymena, Limousin, 390kgs £1,070. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 390kgs £1,070, 450kgs £1,200. WD Marshall, Cloughmills, 450kgs £1,150. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 470kgs £1,100, 420kgs £1,060, 440kgs £1,160. C Battersby, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 440kgs £1,060. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £960. Jason McIlhatton, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 380kgs £990, 380kgs £990.

Fat cows and bulls

G Emerson, Cushendall, Charolais bull, 810kgs £2,250, Limousin cows, 620kgs £1,180. WD Marshall, Limousin, 560kgs £1,020.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

