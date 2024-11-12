Marts: Fine turnout of cattle at Armoy Mart, steers selling to £2,100
Steers sold to £2,100, heifers to £1,850 and fat cows sold to £1,780.
Leading prices
Steers
CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 760kgs £2,100, 760kgs £2,020. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, Limousin, 620kgs £1,780, 560kgs £1,770, 580kgs £1,690, 580kgs £1,640, 560kgs £1,630, 530kgs £1,620, 530kgs £1,520. Wm Fleming, Ballymoney, Charolais, 480kgs £1,560, 500kgs £1,530, 420kgs £1,300, 490kgs £,1470, 400kgs £1,200. Robert Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,410, 610kgs £1,640, 550kgs £1,470, 640kgs £1,640. S O’Rawe, Ballyvoy, Belgian Blue, 480kgs £1,470, 470kgs £1,300, 470kgs £1,440, 460kgs £1,290. Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle, Charolais, 600kgs £1,620. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, Limousin, 560kgs £1,420, 540kgs £1,440. Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais, 370kgs £1,080. Peter Scott, Templepatrick, Belgian Blue, 390kgs £1,200, 340kgs £900. WJ McMullan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,420, 500kgs £1,250. Chris Hegarty, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 380kgs £1,000, 380kgs £1,000, 400kgs £1,120, 380kgs £1,120, 360kgs £1,060. Seamus Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 340kgs £1,040. Trevor Taggart, Ballycastle, Holstein, 610kgs £1,560, 530kgs £1,230. Ray Taggart, Bushmills, Charolais, 260kgs £920. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Holstein, 560kgs £1,300, 570kgs £1,320, 580kgs £1,400, 600kgs £1,480. WJ McMullan, Ballycastle, Friesian, 460kgs £1,110, 470kgs £1,100, 520kgs £1,400. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £1,300, 420kgs £1,370. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Friesian, 520kgs £1,250, 490kgs £1,110. M Cochrane, Mosside, Friesian, 650kgs £1,630.
Heifers
Jas McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 600kgs £1,800, 610kgs £1,800, 660kgs £1,850. Robert Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 610kgs £1,640, 580kgs £1,590. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,590, 670kgs £1,610, 620kgs £1,460. V McErlain, Dunloy, Charolais, 390kgs £1,110, 430kgs £1,230, 440kgs £1,170, 360kgs £1,000. S O’Rawe, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,190. Chris Hegarty, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs £1,120. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Limousin, 600kgs £1,560, 630kgs £1,560, 580kgs £1,440. JD Christie, Bushmills, Limousin, 430kgs £1,190, 420kgs £1,120, 420kgs £1,110. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, Limousin, 505kgs £1,320. Paul Black, Ballycastle, Limousin, 450kgs £1,160, 460kgs £1,150, 400kgs £1,050. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs £1,450, 520kgs £1,270, 520kgs £1,490, 570kgs £1,500, 530kgs £1,600, 520kgs £1,550, 450kgs £1,240, 520kgs £1,380, 490kgs £1,320, 430kgs £1,130, 410kgs £1,140. Trevor Mitchell, Ballymoney, Simmental, 450kgs £1,150, 450kgs £1,120. Ray Taggart, Bushmills, Charolais, 290kgs £860, 195kgs £620. Mick Quinn, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £1,140, 470kgs £1,040. S O’Rawe, Ballycastle, Hereford, 480kgs £1,140, 440kgs £1,190.
Fat cows
F McCaughan, Bushmills, Friesian, 900kgs £1,780. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 630kgs £1,380.
