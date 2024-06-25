Marts: Firm trade for cattle at Draperstown Marts, bullocks selling to 323ppk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
D Duncan £1900/740kg £1810/720kg £1540/630kg £1490/600kg R Henderson £1810/690kg £1750/700kg M Bradley £1540/600kg £1480/610kg £1360/540kg £1260/560kg H Fleming £1510/590kg £1470/550kg £1440/560kg £1390/510kg £1350/490kg £1310/480kg B Stewart £1430/530kg £1350/480kg T Morrow £1060/420kg £940/400kg M McLaughlin £1060/370kg £1040/340kg £1000/310kg C McNicholl £1020/440kg and P McKenna £1010/350kg £950/350kg £950/320kg £810/290kg.
Heifers
J Hassan £1620/660kg £1600/650kg £1570/620kg £1560/600kg £1520/580kg £1510/590kg J Doherty £1550/630kg £1460/610kg £1280/490kg B Stewart £1530/540kg C Lynch £1530/660kg £1400/550kg £1380/590kg D Duncan £1500/600kg £1460/600kg £1430/610kg £1260/520kg T Morrow £1470/600kg £1230/520kg £990/430kg M Bradley £1320/530kg £1300/520kg T McVey £1220/400kg £1190/450kg C mcNicholl £1120/450kg B Stewart £1050/440kg and P McKenna £1020/410kg.
Sucklers
Advertisement
Advertisement
S Dickson £1860 S Wilson £1680 £1500 £1380 £1360 Brackenhill Farms £1400 and J O'Connor £1360.
Fat cows
S Jackson £1676/660kg P McNally £1635/730kg £1442/700kg £1208/530kg J Lennox £1561/570kg R Miller £1554/740kg J McGoldrick £1504/660kg £1504/660kg £1297/690kg T McVey £1489/560kg Coyle Bros £1239/590kg R Miller £1209/630kg S Jackson £1184/630kg T Eastwood £1127/490kg P McNally £1113/480kg and P Murray £998/390kg.
Bulls
R Henderson £2040/770kg £1820/690kg N McConnell £2030/860kg P McKenna £1787/820kg S Jackson £1700/690kg £1320/570kg P mcNally £1690/690kg and T Johnston £1480/570kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.