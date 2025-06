Marts: Firm trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, top priced heavy heifers sell for £1840

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill 7th September returned another very firm trade for all classes of stock with forward feeding cattle and beef cattle in particularly good demand.

Heifers

250 heifers maintained an excellent trade with forward feeding heifers to £315 for 518k at £1630 for a Rathfriland farmer.

A Banbridge farmer received £300 for 566k at £1700 and £298 for 564k at £1680.

Main demand for good quality forward feeding heifers from £250 to £297 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers sold up to £291 for 616k at £1790 for a Benburb producer followed by £286 for 612k at £1750 from a Rathfriland producer.

Top price of £1840 was paid for 690k at £256 from a Benburb farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £250 to £322 per 100 kilos for 438k at £1410 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £311 paid twice for 428k at £1330 for a Newry farmer and 470k at £1460 from a Tandragee producer.

Several more heifers sold from £290 to £310 per 100 kilos.

A special entry on 14th September 35 top quality continental Charolais cross heifers 600k plus from a Newtownards farmer.

Heavy heifers

Benburb farmer 616k £1790 £291.00; Rathfriland farmer 612k £1750 £286.00; Armagh farmer 614k £1680 £274.00; Dromara farmer 704k £1880 £267.00; Benburb farmer 600k £1590 £266.00; Benburb farmer 694k £1840 £265.00; Banbridge farmer 608k £1600 £263.00; Markethill farmer 650k £1710 £263.00 and Portadown farmer 622k £1630 £262.

Forward heifers

Rathfriland farmer 518k £1630 £315.00; Banbridge farmer 566k £1700 £300.00; Banbridge farmer 564k £1680 £298.00; Rathfriland farmer 516k £1530 £297.00; Armagh farmer 596k £1750 £294.00; Rathfriland farmer 556k £1630 £293.00; Rathfriland farmer 598k £1750 £293.00 and Armagh farmer 596k £1740 £292.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 438k £1410 £322.00; Newry farmer 428k £1330 £311.00; Tandragee farmer 470k £1460 £311.00; Tandragee farmer 474k £1470 £310.00; Keady farmer 406k £1250 £308.00; Tandragee farmer 426k £1310 £308.00; Tandragee farmer 474k £1440 £304.00; Hilltown farmer 446k £1340 £301.00 and Portadown farmer 480k £1440 £300.

Bullocks

230 bullocks included several pens of top quality forward bullocks which sold from £250 to £304 for 510k at £1550 for a Portadown producer followed by £302 for 540k at £1630 from an Armagh farmer.

Beef cattle sold up to £298 for 690k at £2070 from a Whitecross farmer.

The same owner received £292 twice for 720k at £2110 and 710k at £2080.

Top price beef bullock £2250 for 800k £280 from a Whitecross producer.

Main demand for beef bullocks from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight steers sold to £321 for 452k at £1450 from a Belleek farmer followed by £314 for 458k at £1440 from a Keady farmer.

All top quality middleweights from £270 to £306 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Whitecross farmer 694k £2070 £298.00; Whitecross farmer 722k £2110 £292.00; Whitecross farmer 712k £2080 £292.00; Whitecross farmer 740k £2140 £289.00; Waringstown farmer 664k £1920 £289.00; Waringstown farmer 698k £1980 £284.00; Whitecross farmer 804k £2250 £280.00; Waringstown farmer 700k £1890 £270.00 and Whitecross farmer 766k £2060 £269.

Forward bullocks

Portadown farmer 510k £1550 £304.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1630 £302.00; Portadown farmer 528k £1580 £299.00; Portadown farmer 530k £1580 £298.00; Portadown farmer 530k £1580 £298.00; Portadown farmer 564k £1660 £294.00; Mountnorris farmer 524k £1540 £294.00 and Mountnorris farmer 546k £1600 £293.

Middleweight bullocks

Belleek farmer 452k £1450 £321.00; Keady farmer 458k £1440 £314.00; Belleek farmer 468k £1460 £312.00; Belleek farmer 408k £1250 £306.00; Belleek farmer 462k £1400 £303.00; Portadown farmer 460k £1380 £300.00; Mountnorris farmer 484k £1440 £298.00; Mountnorris farmer 500k £1400 £1470 £294.00 and Mountnorris farmer 486k £1400 £288.00;

A special entry on 14th September 35 heavy Charolais bullocks 600k plus from a Dromara farmer.

Weanlings

170 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand particularly for top quality calves. Good quality light males sold to £339 for 366k at £1240 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £333 for 330k at £1100 and £325 for 310k at £1020. All good quality types from £280 to £324 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold up to £368 for 410k at £1510 for a Ballyward farmer.

The same owner received £358 for 416k at £1490 and £333 for 420k at £1420.

All good quality lots from £290 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings sold up to £368 for 348k at £1280 for an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £332 for 328k at £1090.

A Keady farmer received £320 for 394k at £1260.

All top quality lots from £260 to £314 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold to £321 for 458k at £1470 from a Ballyward farmer.

The same owner received £304 for 428k at £1300.

A Lisburn farmer received £301 for 430k at £1300.

Strong male weanlings

Ballyward farmer 410k £1510 £368.00; Ballyward farmer 416k £1490 £358.00; Ballyward farmer 426k £1420 £333.00; Portadown farmer 440k £1400 £318.00; Tassagh farmer 410k £1300 £317.00; Tandragee farmer 428k £1330 £311.00; Tandragee farmer 442k £1320 £299.00 and Armagh farmer 432k £1290 £299.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 366k £1240 £339.00; Armagh farmer 330k £1100 £333.00; Armagh farmer 314k £1020 £325.00; Tassagh farmer 376k £1220 £324.00; Lisburn farmer 368k £1170 £318.00; Armagh farmer 324k £1030 £318.00; Cladymore farmer 396k £1220 £308.00; Dromore farmer 322k £990 £307.00 and Dromore farmer 334k £1020 £305.

Strong heifer weanlings

Ballyward farmer 458k £1470 £321.00; Ballyward farmer 428k £1300 £304.00; Lisburn farmer 432k £1300 £301.00; Keady farmer 420k £1260 £300.00; Ballyward farmer 456k £1290 £283.00 and Lisburn farmer 426k £1160 £272.

Light heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 348k £1280 £368.00; Armagh farmer 328k £1090 £332.00; Keady farmer 394k £1260 £320.00; Armagh farmer 312k £980 £314.00; Armagh farmer 312k £970 £311.00; Dromara farmer 374k £1160 £310.00; Ballyward farmer 350k £1080 £309.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 264k £800 £303.00 and Lisburn farmer 326k £970 £298.

Another large entry of suckler cows sold in an excellent demand with good quality outfits selling to £3250 for a Charolais heifer and bull calf from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner sold similar outfits at £3040, £2600 and £1980.

An entry of in calf cows from a Glenanne farmer sold to a top of £1580 (2015) with others at £1440, £1290 and £1180.