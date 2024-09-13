An entry of 678 cattle met a very firm trade at Enniskillen Mart.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forward bullocks selling to 341ppk for a 554kg Charolais at £1890.

Light weights sold to 363ppk for a 388kg Charolais at £1410.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisbellaw producer 532kg Limousin at £1460, 562kg Hereford at £1380

Enniskillen Mart

Derrylin producer 526kg Limousin at £1600

Dungannon producer 500kg Charolais at £1510, 470kg Charolais at £1510, 586kg Charolais at £1760, 570kg Charolais at £1760, 492kg Charolais at £1570, 542kg Charolais at £1660; Trillick producer 602kg Parthenais at £1890, 560kg Charolais at £1650; Lisnaskea producer 342kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1190, 370kg Charolais at £1020, 320kg Belgian Blue at £900; Lisbellaw producer 678kg Hereford at £1770, 508kg Hereford at £1510, 542kg Hereford at £1410; Enniskillen producer 514kg Charolais at £1600, 465kg Charolais at £1510, 482kg Limousin at £1590, 614kg Charolais at £1850, 550kg Charolais at £1650, 568kg Charolais at £1740; Newtowbutler producer 444kg Charolais at £1400, 450kg Limousin at £1390, 388kg Charolais at £1410, 450kg Limousin at £1410; Clabby producer 450k Friesian at £950, 400kg Friesian at £880, 442kg Friesian at £900; Letterbreen producer 466kg Charolais at £1560, 468kg Charolais at £1500, 500kg Charolais at £1510; Fivemiletown producer 408kg Charolais at £1220, 390kg Simmental at £1130, 444kg Limousin at £1350; Trillick producer 548kg Charolais at £1610, 542kg Charolais at £1480, 546kg Charolais at £1660; Ederney producer 466kg Charolais at £1500, 534kg Charolais at £1540, 482kg Charolais at £1620; Tempo 462kg Belgian Blue at £1400, 506kg Limousin at £1440, 482kg Belgian Blue at £1430; Springfield producer 534kg Charolais at £1670, 490kg Charolais at £1640, 526kg Charolais at £1720, 554kg Charolais at £1890; Augher producer 556kg Simmental at £1790, 526kg Charolais at £1470, 528kg Limousin at £1600, 448kg Charolais at £1400 and Lisnaskea producer 494kg Aberdeen Angus at £1600, 498kg Aberdeen Angus at £1590, 606kg Charolais at £1720.

Bullocks

Tempo producer 644kg Charolais at £1750, 546kg Limousin at £1590, 508kg Limousin at £1480; Trillick producer 618kg Charolais at £1710, 576kg Limousin at £1550; Derrygonnelly producer 446kg Charolais at £1440, 384kg Charolais at £1080, 414kg Charolais at £1400; Macken producer 648kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 542kg Charolais at £1480; Sixmilecross producer 438kg Charolais at £1480, 424k Limousin at £1360, 470kg Charolais at £1560, 486kg Charolais at £1630, 470kg Charolais at £1560; Rosslea producer 540kg Hereford at £1510, 538kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1520; Blaney producer 410kg Friesian at £800, 418kg Friesian at £920, 500kg Friesian at £1080, 502kg Friesian at £1050; Brookebrough producer 498kg Charolais at £1490, 532kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 524kg Charolais at £1390; Enniskillen producer 398kg Charolais at £1410, 416kg Charolais at £1390, 438kg Simmental at £1250; Rosslea producer 614kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 618kg Limousin at £1590; Garrison producer 700kg Hereford at £1740, 412kg Aberdeen Angus at £1110, 456kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 408kg Charolais at £1220; Roscor producer 372kg Charolais at £1410, 356kg Charolais at £1260; Boho producer 384kg Limousin at £1290, 356kg Charolais at £1270; Enniskillen producer 634kg Limousin at £1800, 598kg Limousin at £1660, 566kg Limousin at £1640, 628kg Limousin at £1790; Ballinamallard producer 564kg Charolais at £1520, 630kg Charolais at £1660; Fivemiletown producer 640kg Limousin at £1630; Lisbellaw producer 432kg Simmental at £1400, 464kg Simmental at £1340, 402kg Simmental at £1270; Maguiresbridge producer 636kg Charolais at £1810, 600kg Limousin at £1690, 428kg Charolais at £1410; Fintona producer 740kg Charolais at £2040, 688kg Charolais at £1930, 704kg Charolais at £1890 and Kesh producer 758kg Charolais at £2040, 754kg Charolais at £2060.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1610 paid for a 462kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1270 for a 340kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enniskillen producer 472kg Charolais steer at £1550, 431kg Charolais steer at £1460, 354kg Charolais steer at £1320, 449kg Charolais steer at £1430; Kesh producer 302kg Charolais bull at £1000, 310kg Charolais steer at £1010; Trillick producer 415kg Simmental heifer at £1090, 434kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 415kg Charolais bull at £1210, 331kg Limousin heifer at £1020; Derrygonnelly producer 400kg Belgian Blue bull at £1250, 395kg Limousin steer at £1100; Fivemiletown producer 242kg Limousin bull at £940, 410kg Limousin bull at £1280, 313kg Limousin bull at £980, 307kg Limousin heifer at £880; Rosslea producer 347kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 309kg Charolais heifer at £930; Belcoo producer 260kg Charolais steer at £1010, 240kg Charolais steer at £970; Belleek producer 308kg Charolais steer at £1150, 333kg Charolais steer at £1230; Garrison producer 315kg Charolais steer at £1110, 440kg Charolais steer at £1290, 382kg Charolais steer at £1270; Fintona producer 251kg Limousin bull at £950, 223kg Limousin bull at £900, 268kg Limousin bull at £950, 264kg Limousin bull at £920, 301kg Limousin bull at £980, 299kg Charolais heifer at £970; Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais heifer at £1130, 340kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 342kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 235kg Charolais heifer at £850; Magheraveely producer 460kg Limousin bull at £1300, 353kg Limousin heifer at £1020, 318kg Limousin bull at £1040, 372kg Limousin bull at £1140; Derrylin producer 462kg Charolais bull at £1610, 424kg Charolais bull at £1540; Enniskillen producer 320kg Simmental heifer at £910, 414kg Charolais steer at £1280; Kesh producer 421kg Charolais steer at £1430, 388kg Charolais steer at £1480, 225kg Simmental bull at £700 and Castlederg producer at £269kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £890, 397kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £860.

Calves

July born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £260, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £235, August born Limousin heifer at £395, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £255, Limousin heifer at £175, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £175, Limousin bull at £365, Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Aberdeen Angus bull at £225, Shorthorn bull at £220, Aberdeen Angus bull at £220 and September born Hereford bull at £220.

Suckler cows

2021 Simmental heifer with June born Limousin bull at £2940, 2021 Simmental heifer with April born Limousin bull at £2780, 2019 Saler cow with April born Limousin bull at £2660, 2021 Simmental heifer with April born Shorthorn bull at £2580, 2018 Aberdeen Angus cow with April born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1440, 2020 Belgian Blue cow with June Charolais bull at £1400 and 2019 Charolais cow with August born Charolais heifer at £1390.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 302ppk for a 560kg Charolais at £1690 and to a top price of at £1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medium weights to 312ppk paid for a 506kg Limousin at £1580.

While light weights sold to 320ppk for a 420kg Charolais at £1340.

Lisbellaw producer Charolais 800kg at £1990, Charolais 718kg at £1870, Hereford 600kg at £1700; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 560kg at £1690 and Derrylin producer Charolais 570kg at £1670, Charolais 544kg at £1660, Charolais 520kg at £1600, Charolais 500kg at £1580.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 248ppk for a 670kg Charolais at £1660.

Light weights to 266ppk for a 418kg Charolais at £1110.