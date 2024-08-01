Marts: Forward store bullocks selling to £1680 at Enniskillen Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forward store bullocks sold to 319ppk for a 526kg Charolais at £1680.
Light weights to 366ppk for a 300kg Limousin at £1100
Bullocks
Trillick producer 380kg Saler at £1170, 400kg Limousin at £1160; Lisbellaw 510kg Simmental at £1440, 516kg Limousin at £1440, 524kg Limousin at £1350; Newtownbutler producer 638kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1650; Derrylin producer 632kg Charolais at £1700, 482kg Charolais at £1400; Monea producer 484kg Shorthorn at £1240, 448kg Shorthorn at £1110; Rosslea producer 576kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350; Kinawley producer 370kg Limousin at £1030; Benburb producer 526kg Charolais at £1680, 518kg Charolais at £1700, 570kg Limousin at £1680, 490kg Charolais at £1560, 596kg Charolais at £1730, 554kg Charolais at £1640, 534kg Charolais at £1620; Enniskillen producer 530kg Simmental at £1580, 386kg Charolais at £1130; Garrison producer 504kg Charolais at £1550, 496kg Charolais at £1580, 574kg Charolais at £1680, 606kg Charolais at £1700 and Arney producer 548kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 448kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400.
Weanlings
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1240 paid for a 364kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1220 for a 380kg Limousin.
Ruling prices
Belleneleck producer 364kg Charolais steer at £1240, 366kg Charolais steer at £1110, 315kg Charolais heifer at £950; Kesh producer 336kg Limousin steer at £1060, 383kg Limousin heifer at £1050; Enniskillen producer 391kg Limousin heifer at £1200, 371kg Limousin heifer at £1160, 354kg Charolais heifer at £1080; Irvinestown producer 380kg Limousin heifer at £1220, 280kg Limousin heifer at £840, 325kg Limousin heifer at £910, 485kg Charolais bull at £1330, 277kg Limousin heifer at £770, 219kg Limousin heifer at £690; Newtownbutler producer 332kg Charolais steer at £1010,330kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 348kg Charolais steer at £1050 Charolais bull at £750, 304kg Charolais heifer at £960; Trillick producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Florencecourt producer 301kg Charolais bull at £1100, 239kg Charolais bull at £750, 304kg Charolais heifer at £960; Belleek producer 334kg Charolais steer at £1000, 261kg Saler steer at £710; Kesh producer 315kg Charolais steer at £1030, 358kg Charolais steer at £1140, 323kg Charolais steer at £1000; Derrygonnelly producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £950, 440kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 438kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 410kg Limousin heifer at £1030; Fivemiletown producer 259kg Limousin heifer at £830, 348kg Limousin bull at £1000, 362kg Limousin bull at £1190; Derrylin producer 296kg Charolais bull at £1120, 321kg Limousin steer at £1030, 345kg Charolais heifer at £1060; Castlederg producer 406kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1040; Garrison producer 264kg Charolais bull at £820 and Springfield producer 466kg Charolais bull at £400kg Limousin bull at £1060.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to a top of £2780 paid for a Limousin cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.
Kinawley producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2780, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2400, Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2000; Irvinestown producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1700; Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with Simmental heifer at £1680 and Irvinestown producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £1670.
Heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beef lots sold to 295ppk paid for a Charolais 588kg at £1740.
Derrylin producer Charolais 588kg at £1740, Charolais 542kg at £1700, Charolais 518kg Charolais at £1680, 550kg Charolais at £1530, Charolais 520kg at £1490.
Fat cows
Monea producer Charolais 746kg at £1760 and Kinawley producer 628kg Belgian Blue at £1630, 612kg Limousin at £1470.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.