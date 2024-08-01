Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A small entry of cattle at Enniskillen Mart this week, weather temperatures soared and prices held firm in all rings.

Forward store bullocks sold to 319ppk for a 526kg Charolais at £1680.

Light weights to 366ppk for a 300kg Limousin at £1100

Bullocks

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enniskillen Mart

Trillick producer 380kg Saler at £1170, 400kg Limousin at £1160; Lisbellaw 510kg Simmental at £1440, 516kg Limousin at £1440, 524kg Limousin at £1350; Newtownbutler producer 638kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1650; Derrylin producer 632kg Charolais at £1700, 482kg Charolais at £1400; Monea producer 484kg Shorthorn at £1240, 448kg Shorthorn at £1110; Rosslea producer 576kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350; Kinawley producer 370kg Limousin at £1030; Benburb producer 526kg Charolais at £1680, 518kg Charolais at £1700, 570kg Limousin at £1680, 490kg Charolais at £1560, 596kg Charolais at £1730, 554kg Charolais at £1640, 534kg Charolais at £1620; Enniskillen producer 530kg Simmental at £1580, 386kg Charolais at £1130; Garrison producer 504kg Charolais at £1550, 496kg Charolais at £1580, 574kg Charolais at £1680, 606kg Charolais at £1700 and Arney producer 548kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 448kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1240 paid for a 364kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1220 for a 380kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Belleneleck producer 364kg Charolais steer at £1240, 366kg Charolais steer at £1110, 315kg Charolais heifer at £950; Kesh producer 336kg Limousin steer at £1060, 383kg Limousin heifer at £1050; Enniskillen producer 391kg Limousin heifer at £1200, 371kg Limousin heifer at £1160, 354kg Charolais heifer at £1080; Irvinestown producer 380kg Limousin heifer at £1220, 280kg Limousin heifer at £840, 325kg Limousin heifer at £910, 485kg Charolais bull at £1330, 277kg Limousin heifer at £770, 219kg Limousin heifer at £690; Newtownbutler producer 332kg Charolais steer at £1010,330kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 348kg Charolais steer at £1050 Charolais bull at £750, 304kg Charolais heifer at £960; Trillick producer 361kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Florencecourt producer 301kg Charolais bull at £1100, 239kg Charolais bull at £750, 304kg Charolais heifer at £960; Belleek producer 334kg Charolais steer at £1000, 261kg Saler steer at £710; Kesh producer 315kg Charolais steer at £1030, 358kg Charolais steer at £1140, 323kg Charolais steer at £1000; Derrygonnelly producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £950, 440kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 438kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 410kg Limousin heifer at £1030; Fivemiletown producer 259kg Limousin heifer at £830, 348kg Limousin bull at £1000, 362kg Limousin bull at £1190; Derrylin producer 296kg Charolais bull at £1120, 321kg Limousin steer at £1030, 345kg Charolais heifer at £1060; Castlederg producer 406kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1040; Garrison producer 264kg Charolais bull at £820 and Springfield producer 466kg Charolais bull at £400kg Limousin bull at £1060.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £2780 paid for a Limousin cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Kinawley producer Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2780, Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2400, Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2000; Irvinestown producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1700; Enniskillen producer Charolais cow with Simmental heifer at £1680 and Irvinestown producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £1670.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef lots sold to 295ppk paid for a Charolais 588kg at £1740.

Derrylin producer Charolais 588kg at £1740, Charolais 542kg at £1700, Charolais 518kg Charolais at £1680, 550kg Charolais at £1530, Charolais 520kg at £1490.

Fat cows

Monea producer Charolais 746kg at £1760 and Kinawley producer 628kg Belgian Blue at £1630, 612kg Limousin at £1470.