Marts: Full yard of sheep at Newtownstewart Mart, ewes to £158
Lambs selling to £156.50 and 634ppk and ewes to £158.
Kieran Kelly 29kgs £156.50; S Grugan 26.50kgs £154; 21kgs £120; P McFarland 26kgs £153.50; an Omagh farmer 26kgs £152; R J Moubray 26.50kgs £152; 25.50kgs £150.50; K McNamee 25.50kgs £151; Ian Millar 27kgs £150; 25.50kgs £144; G Lecky 25kgs £150; Terence Byrne 25.50kgs £148; P O'Connell 26kgs £148; 24kgs £140; Shane McMenamin 25kgs £146.50 and £142.50; A J Beattie 27.50kgs £146; 26.50kgs £145; D McAskie 25kgs £145.50; 24.50kgs £144; R S Wilson 25.50kgs £145; 22.50kgs £130; Barry McKernan 24.50kgs £142.50; J S Saunderson 24.50kgs £142; R S Moore 24.50kgs £140; S Sproule 25kgs £140; D Clarke 24kgs £138.50; 23kgs £133; W S Buchanan 23kgs £135; David E McCaffrey 23kgs £132; 20.50kgs £130; B Moss 23kgs £126 (horned); M Speer 22.50kgs £125.50 and J McCormack 22.50kgs £117.
Lighter and store lambs sold from £63 up.
Fat ewes: An Omagh farmer £158; Mark Kelly £144; M M Beattie £132; S Sproule £120; B McKenna £109 and £80 and J Saunderson £102.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.