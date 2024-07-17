Marts: Good entry of cattle at Saintfield Mart, fat cattle selling to £1881 for a 970kg Charolais bull
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fat cattle: Sold to £1881 for a 970kg Charolais bull, £194 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bull 970kg £194 £1881, Newtownards producer Charolais bullock 710kg £249 £1767, Sh bullock 700kg £213 £1491, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus cow 850kg £202 £1717, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 690kg £224 £1545, 600kg £231 £1386, 660kg £210 £1386, 680kg £200 £1360, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 580kg £261 £1513, 580kg £260 £1508, 570kg £255 £1453, Comber producer Simmental cow 790kg £191 £1508, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 630kg £226 £1423 and, Comber producer Friesian cows 780kg £168 £1310, 710kg £155 £1100.
Bullocks: Sold to £1690 for a 630kg Hereford (270ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Hereford 630kg £1690, Downpatrick producer Limousins 560kg £1580, 500kg £1460, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 450kg £1490, 450kg £1320, 480kg £1300, 420kg £1260, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 470kg £1420, Downpatrick producer Charolais 470kg £1420, 440kg £1400, 400kg £1360, 400kg £1340 and Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1400.
Heifers: Sold to £1500 for a 490kg Charolais (307ppk).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 490kg £1500, Downpatrick producer Limousins 570kg £1480, 470kg £1450, 560kg £1410, 500kg £1390, 520kg £1390, 460kg £1340, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1430, 580kg £1370, 520kg £1300, Downpatrick producer Limousins 500kg £1360, 440kg £1150, Crossgar producer Limousins 460kg £1290, 450kg £1240, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 420kg £1150, 400kg £1130, 370kg £1120, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 460kg £1140, 470kg £1140 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 400kg £1140, 380kg £1050.
Dropped calves: 65 drops sold to £430 for a Belgian Blue bull and £425 for a Belgian Blue heifer.
Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue bulls £430, £425, £360 twice, £350, £330, £300, Belgian Blue heifers £425, £415, £400, £390, £360, £300 twice, Aberdeen Angus heifers £300 twice, Comber producer Belgian Blue bull £430, Limousin bull £380, Limousin heifer £310, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £390, £360, £330, Aberdeen Angus heifers £330, £300 twice and Comber producer Simmental heifer £320.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.