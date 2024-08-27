Marts: Good entry of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks selling to £1930

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good entry of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £1930 (£1240 over weight and 349ppk).

Heifers selling to £1800 (£1135 over weight and 298 ppk) while fat cows sold to £1685 and 246ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: W T and J Adams Omagh 690kgs £1930, 650kgs £1750, 620kgs £1500; R P Chambers Strabane 475kgs £1510 and £1300, 490kgs £1390, 480kgs £1180 O Dooher Strabane 430kgs £1500 (349ppk) J F Kelly Glenmornan 480kgs £1435; R Fair Killymore 530kgs £1375; R J Thompson Castlederg 495kgs £1340 and £1325, 480kgs £1250; T Semple Castlederg 415kgs £1320, 410kgs £1240, 385kgs £910. R Giles Omagh 470kgs £1255; J R Rea Omagh 510kgs £1245, 460kgs £1150 and £1060, 515kgs £1125. A Gortin farmer 430kgs £1140, 370kgs £1060, 295kgs £900. G Mutch Strabane 470kgs £1115, 440kgs £1085 and £1050, 485kgs £1040, 430kgs £1030 and £965.

Plainer and lighter bullocks and bulls sold from £755 up.

Heifer prices: M Kelly Glenmornan 665kgs £1800; WT and J Adams 660kgs £1780, 650kgs £1700, 595kgs £1500; William Ballantine Glenhull 545kgs £1700, 505kgs £1265, 470kgs £1230 and £1200; B Blee Donemana 665kgs £1680, 655kgs £1640; S Gallagher 600kgs £1615, 500kgs £1465, 480kgs £1430 and £1415, 465kgs £1330, 455kgs £1245, 415kgs £1160; M Moore 535kgs £1520; R P Chambers 500kgs £1380, 465kgs £1315 and £1190, 430kgs £1170; R Giles 485kgs £1285, 430kgs £1090 and £1060, 400kgs £1035 and £955; M McNamee 485kgs £1200, 405kgs £1190, 495kgs £1120, 410kgs £1065 and £1000; R Fair 475kgs £1185 and £1175, 435kgs £1060, 490kgs £1020; a Gortin farmer 390kgs £1135, 400kgs £1130, 385kgs £1050 , £1025 and £1020, 315kgs £930 and a Gibson 400kgs £965 and £930, 425kgs £935.

Lighter heifers sold from £400 up

Fat cows: A McKelvey 675kgs £246, 635kgs £157; W D Millar 705kgs £239, 610kgs £187, 650kgs £185, 790kgs £165; T R Crawford 680kgs £228 and £226, 705kgs £211, 715kgs £203; M Kelly 635kgs £183 and P Gormley 610kgs £162.

Friesian cows sold from £105 to £150.

Lamb prices

J Nethery 32.50kgs £149; J Wilson 30kgs £140; S Lecky 25kgs £134; A McFarland 24.50kgs £133;

M Shannon 26kgs £132; A O'Carolan 24kgs £132; S Sproule 24kgs £131.50; 22.50kgs £127; R S Moore 23.50kgs £129.50; D McNamee 24kgs £128; D McAskie 24kgs £127.50; R Scott 23kgs £125.50; D Kee 23.50kgs £124; 23kgs £118; P Devine 24kgs £122.50; 23kgs £121; J R Rea 23.50kgs £120; P Hunter 23.50kgs £120; J Pickens 23kgs £120; R Orr 23.50kgs £118; F McCrossan 23kgs £118; D Sproule 22.50kgs £118; R Wilson 22kgs £117.50; C McCullagh 23kgs £117.50; S Sproule 22.50 £116.50; R Smyth 21.50kgs £115; D McKernan 22.50kgs £114.50; D J Monteith 22kgs £114.50 and D McCaffrey 22.50kgs £114.

Other lambs sold from £55 up to £112.

Fat ewes: D McAskie £222; K Donnell £180; J Wilson £174 and £140; J McGlinchey £150 and £140; S Hegarty £146; J Monteith £141; D McCaffrey £131 and £114; C McCullagh £128; R Orr £125 and R Moore £130.