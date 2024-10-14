Marts: Good entry of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart Marts, bullocks and bulls selling to £2000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good entry of cattle on offer sold to 100% clearance with bullocks and bulls selling to £2000, £1355 over weight and 367ppk.

Heifers sold to £1840, £1240 over weight and 322ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: K Harper Castlederg 645kgs £2000; V J Arthur Douglas Bridge 740kgs £1900, 645kgs £1800,700kgs £1800, 620kgs £1775, £1685 and £1540, 605kgs £1770 and £1570, 570kgs £1740 and £1310, 650kgs £1730 and £1685, 595kgs £1720, £1520 and £1500, 630kgs £1690, 610kgs £1685 and £1560, 625kgs £1660, 600kgs £1650, 690kgs £1640, 555kgs £1590, 610kgs £1560, 645kgs £1550, 640kgs £1550, 565kgs £1510, 555kgs £1500, 485kgs £1465; D A Sinclair Strabane 590kgs £1840, 545kgs £1680, 510kgs £1430, 480kgs £1350; W J Marshall Fyfin 675kgs £1680, 575kgs £1440, 545kgs £1300; R Henry 580kgs £1610; P Bradley Plumbridge 625kgs £1540, 540kgs £1210; B J McGill 570kgs £1400, 515kgs £1320, 430kgs £1140, 475kgs £1120; S Loughlin 500kgs £1350, 380kgs £1150, 430kgs £1040, 390kgs £1020; L Rogers 525kgs£1305 480kgs £1240, 470kgs £1180; I McCrea 495kgs £1255, 390kgs £1050 and P O'Hagan 520kgs £1225, 485kgs £1190, 460kgs £1130, 470kgs £1080.

Smaller bullocks sold from £585 up.

Farming Life livestock markets

Weanling males: B McColgan 395kgs £1140, 260kgs £955 and £905, 305kgs £975, 275kgs £980, £950, £920 and £815, 280kgs £950 and £925, 240kgs £800, 230kgs £725.

Heifer prices: William McKean 600kgs £1840, 570kgs £1610, 555kgs £1560; B Blee 700kgs £1790, 605kgs £1590; J D Farrell 455kgs £1410, 435kgs £1400, 430kgs £1260, 470kgs £1210, 420kgs £1160, 400kgs £1040, 380kgs £1080; R Giles 490kgs £1290, 475kgs £1185, 510kgs £1185, 425kgs £1180, 450kgs £1125, £1040 and £1025; K McMullin 430kgs £1260; Paul Gallagher 495kgs £1270 and £1260, 455kgs £1100; F A Harron 530kgs £1260, 485kgs £1165, 510kgs £1110, 480kgs £1085 and £1050,A McNamee 365kgs £1105 and £1050, 355kgs £1050, 420kgs £1035; K Harper 410kgs £1060 and K Fox 380kgs £1000.

Smaller heifers sold from £600 up.

Fat bulls up to £1875.

Sheep sale: E McNamee 28.50kgs £142.50; G A Crawford 27kgs £141; W S Buchanan 26kgs £139.50; 24kgs £125.50; S Sproule 25.50kgs £137.50; K McNamee 26kgs £136.50; F McKenna 26.50kgs £135.50; an Omagh farmer 26kgs £135; P A Keenan 26.50kgs £135, 25.50kgs £134.50; Dean McNamee 25kgs £134, 24kgs £126.50, C McLaughlin 26kgs £134; R, N and M Scott 25kgs £133.50; W D Millar 24kgs £133 and £128; T Byrne 25.50kgs £132; D Lecky 25.50kgs £131; 24kgs £124; R Pollock 22.50kgs £130; Peter Brogan 23.50kgs £129.50; J R Beattie 26kgs £129; J R Hemphill 26.50kgs £127.50; T Stronge 23.50kgs £127; R J Moubray 24kgs £127; R Scott 23kgs £126; P Devine 23kgs £125; A Young 22.50kgs £123; K Donnell 23.50kgs £120; M Devlin 23kgs £119; C McCullagh 21.50kgs £116; W Noble 21kgs £116 and £114; J A Rea 21kgs £115.50; A Dolan 20.50kgs £113 and M Shannon 20.50kgs £112.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £70 up.

Fat ewes: A J Beattie £140; K McNamee £134; T Byrne £121; S Sproule £111; A Dolan £111 and Peter Brogan £102.50.

Poorer ewes sold from £20 up.