Marts: Good entry of cattle with bullocks selling to £1845 at Newtownstewart Mart

A very good entry of cattle on offer with bullocks selling to £1845 and £1160 over weight.

Heifers selling to £1690 and £1055 over weight while fat cows sold to £1765 and 226ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: D J Thompson Castlederg 685kgs £1845; Wesley Hawkes Castlederg 615kgs £1700, 640kgs £1690; E McCloskey Dungiven 560kgs £1490 and £1400, 475kgs £1220, 430kgs £1090; M Moore Drumquin 470kgs £1480; T Young Castlederg 495kgs £1475, 510kgs £1455; T Gallagher Newtownstewart 535kgs £1455, 495kgs £1330 480kgs £1240 and £1190; R Hill Newtownstewart 415kgs £1305, 510kgs £1205; T Sinclair Strabane 505kgs £1190, £1175 and £1165, 470kgs £1080; R Giles Omagh 450kgs £1100 and A Devine Omagh 450kgs £1000.

Lighter bullocks sold from £745 up.

Farming Life livestock markets

Heifer prices: D J Thompson Castlederg 635kgs £1690; Wesley Hawkes Castlederg 645kgs £1490; A Wilson Newtownstewart 530kgs £1470 and £1370, 480kgs £1340, 505kgs £1290, 475kgs £1260; M Marlow Omagh 500kgs £1405 and £1380; 460kgs £1050; T S Hempton Gortin 475kgs £1400, 420kgs £1270 and £1090, 435kgs £1270, 445kgs £1080; M Moore Drumquin 490kgs £1400; R S Moore Newtownstewart 520kgs £1385 and £1365, 465kgs £1100; G Devine 520kgs £1345, 450kgs £1170, 470kgs £1065. R Giles 470kgs £1240 and £1125; 445kgs £1225, 405kgs £1090 and £1040, 465kgs £1090, 435kgs £1045; T Sinclair 500kgs £1170; W Irvine 475kgs £1140; S Donaghey 425kgs £1050; L J Devine 415kgs £1045; K Fox 410kgs £1000 and L Kelly 360kgs £990.

Lighter heifers sold from £785 up.

Fat cows; J Gallagher 545kgs £226, 855kgs £206, D Huey 785kgs £214, 710kgs £217; G Kee 755kgs £202,800kgs £197 P D Devine 650kgs £172, 715kgs £152; T Gallagher 900kgs £165 and R Allison725kgs £159 and £158, 715kgs £146.

Poorer and Friesian cows sold from £62.

A full yard of sheep sold as follows.

D C Fleming 27kgs £138.50; 26kgs £137.50; M Brogan 26.50kgs £135.50; 25.50kgs £130.50; R Temple 27.50kgs £134; F McKenna 25.50kgs £133.50; B McKane 25kgs £132.50; John Saunderson 27kgs £131; M P Conway 26.50kgs £131; 23kgs £118; D McMenamin 25.50kgs £130.50; P A Keenan 25.50kgs £130.50; 25kgs £125; P T McMenamin 25.50kgs £130; V Shortt 25.50kgs £128, 25kgs £126; A J Beattie 25kgs £127.50; B O'Carolan 25kgs £127; R S Wilson 24kgs £126.50; D McAskie 24.50kgs £126; A McKelvey 24kgs £126; John McCormack 24kgs £125.50; P McFarland 24kgs £124, 23.50kgs £121.50; P J McCullagh 24kgs £122; D E McCaffrey 22.50kgs £120; P McNamee 23.50kgs £119; L Devine 23kgs £118; G McCullagh 22kgs £114; M Devlin 22.50kgs £114, 21.50kgs £109; S McKenna 22kgs £113; R Moore 22kgs £111 and S Gilfillan 20.50kgs £108.

Lighter and store lambs sold from £83 up.

Fat ewes and rams: W Patterson £145, £140 and £121; Ross Temple £143; L T Galbraith £138 and £111; an Omagh farmer £135; John Saunderson £114 and F McCrossan £100.

Other ewes sold from £50 up.