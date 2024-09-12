A good entry of stock saw prices peak at £2050 for a 720kg Charolais steer (285.00).

While heifers sold to £1850 640kg Limousin (289.00),

Fat cows sold to £1500 for a 715kg Limousin (210.00).

Dropped calves sold to £505 for a Belgian Blue bull, While Heifer calves sold to £530 Charolais.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1600 for Stabiliser cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1290 for a 485kg Charolais steer (265.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1000 305kg Charolais (326.00).

Steers

A great entry of steers sold to a height of £2050 720kg Charolais (285.00) presented by A Cush, £1870 670kg Charolais (279.00); A Brown £2010 705kg Charolais (285.00), £1900 620kg Limousin (306.00), £1890 605kg Limousin (312.00), £1750 595kg Limousin (294.00); E and S Boland £1940 660kg Limousin (294.00), £1770 595kg Simmental (298.00), £1760 590kg Limousin (298.00), £1760 580kg Saler (303.00); S Lees £1940 700kg Limousin (277.00); S McCloskey £1850 670kg Charolais (276.00), £1750 615kg Charolais (285.00), £1740 610kg Charolais (285.00), £1720 620kg Charolais (277.00); R Jones £1670 585kg Charolais (286.00), £1650 585kg Belgian Blue (282.00), £1480 490kg Limousin (302.00), £1430 455kg Charolais (314.00), £1340 465kg Charolais (288.00), £1290 475kg Charolais (272.00); J Coary £1550 550kg Aberdeen Angus (282.00), £1290 455kg Aberdeen Angus (284.00), £1190 430kg Aberdeen Angus (277.00); I Hardy £1550 560kg Charolais (277.00), £1540 555kg Charolais (277.00), £1180 420kg Limousin (281.00); K McAleer £1530 545kg Limousin (281.00); O’Rourke Brothers £1480 490kg Limousin (302.00) and E Hetherington £1400 440kg Charolais (318.00), £1260 455kg Limousin (277.00).

Heifers

A fantastic entry of first choices heifers saw prices top at £1850 for a 640kg Limousin (289.00) presented by P Corr; R Finlay £1810 590kg Limousin (307.00), £1670 575kg Charolais (290.00), £1520 555kg Charolais (274.00), £1320 470kg Charolais (281.00); J Frizelle £1730 590kg Limousin (293.00), £1730 495kg Limousin (350.00), £1720 615kg Limousin (280.00), £1690 615kg Limousin (275.00), £1670 560kg Charolais (298.00), £1660 585kg Limousin (284.00), £1610 535kg Limousin (301.00), £1580 530kg Limousin (298.00), £1540 525kg Charolais (293.00), £1540 505kg Limousin (305.00), £1470 505kg Limousin (291.00), £1470 525kg Limousin (280.00), £1460 520kg Charolais (281.00), £1440 485kg Limousin(297.00); M Quinn £1725 610kg Limousin (283.00), £1600 570kg Limousin (281.00); J Burton £1655 565kg Limousin (293.00); J Ruddock £1650 575kg Charolais (287.00), £1620 555kg Limousin (292.00), £1610 575kg Charolais (280.00); L Willis £1550 540kg Charolais (287.00), £1490 500kg Charolais (298.00), £1490 505kg Charolais (295.00), £1460 490kg Charolais (298.00), £1450 485kg Limousin (299.00), £1380 490kg Charolais (282.00); R Murphy £1370 475kg Limousin (288.00); C Donnelly £1140 385kg Charolais (296.00) and L McCaughey £950 325kg Limousin (292.00).

Fat cows sold to £1500 for a 715kg Limousin (210.00) presented by L McCaughey, £1490 620kg Limousin (240.00), £1440 700kg Limousin (206.00), £1140 630kg Hereford (181.00) and M Dougan £1420 485kg Aberdeen Angus (181.00), £1140 670kg Aberdeen Angus (170.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to a height of £505 Belgian Blue bull presented by J Stewart; D Worton £500 Charolais bull; A Blaney £480 Belgian Blue bull; a Portadown producer £480 Aberdeen Angus bull, £440 Fleckvieh bull, £430 Fleckvieh bull, £390 x 2 Limousin bulls, £365 Hereford bull; a Ballygawley producer £470 Aberdeen Angus bull, £445 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; S Quinn £350 Belgian Blue bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; R Burns £350 Belgian Blue bulls; W and H Gourley £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, £315 Aberdeen Angus bull; A McGovern £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £320 Aberdeen Angus bull and T Reid £310 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £115 to £160 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £530 for a Charolais heifer presented by D Worton, £490 Simmental heifer, £390 Shorthorn beef heifer, £350 Shorthorn beef heifer, £290 Belgian Blue heifer, £290 Shorthorn beef heifer; D Henry £485 Hereford heifer; S Quinn £400 Belgian Blue heifer, £280 Belgian Blue heifer; K Montgomery £370 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £315 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Blaney £365 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a Portadown farmer £320 Belgian Blue heifer; W and H Gourley £315 Aberdeen Angus heifer and D Montague £270 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1600 for a Stabiliser cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by B Elliott, £1580 Limousin cow and Limousin bull, £1480 Stabiliser cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to £1290 for a 485kg Charolais male (265.00) presented by E McKay, £1240 Limousin (293.00), £1190 445kg Simmental (267.00); T Liggett £1080 350kg Charolais (306.00), £1070 340kg Charolais (312.00), £1050 320kg Charolais (325.00), £1040 358kg Charolais (291.00); P O’Hagan £1010 300kg Limousin (335.00), £950 250kg Limousin (379.00), £700 180kg Limousin (393.00) and S Beagan £740 220kg Charolais (335.00);

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1000 305kg Charolais (326.00) presented by S Beagan, £780 225kg Charolais (342.00), £700 210kg Charolais (329.00), £680 185kg Charolais (368.00), £560 220kg Hereford (253.00), £480 150kg Charolais (320.00); C and S McCann £980 395kg Belgian Blue (248.00), £840 350kg Belgian Blue (240.00); R Cunning £720 295kg Aberdeen Angus (242.00) and P O’Hagan £710 210kg Charolais (324.00).

Once again a larger entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £138 for a pen of 30kg presented by D Hill, £122 22.5kg, £112 21kg; J Cooke £108 21kg; C Watters £108 22kg and A Morrow £106 22kg.

Fat ewes sold to £108 presented by C Watters; M Hughes £94 and G Ferguson £80.

Store lambs sold to £106 for a pen of 17kg presented by B McAleer; I Reilly £104 19kg; G Ferguson £104 20kg, £92 19kg, £87 18kg, £86 17kg; D McClements £104 21kg; W Fleming £97 18kg; E Hetherington £97 19kg, £96 19kg; A Morrow £90 18kg; J Kane £90 18kg; E Hetherington £89 17kg; J McCreesh £85 16kg and D McClements £78 17kg.

Breeding stock sold to £210 for a pen of hoggets presented by S Hopper, £180 for two and three-year-olds.