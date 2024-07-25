Marts: Good entry of sucklers with prices reaching £2600 at Ballymena Mart
Beef cows sold to 293p for a Charolais 630kg at £1845, Friesian cows to 186p 760kg at £1413.
Beef heifers to 300p 650kg at £1950.
Beef bullocks to 301p 720kg at £2167 and to a top per head of £2464 for 880kg.
Friesian bullocks to 245p 710kg at £1739.
Beef cows
L McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 630kg £1845 (293) T McMaster, Limousin 590kg £1622 (275) H Turner, Limousin 830kg £2158 (260) D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 700kg £1778 (254) L McAuley, Charolais 700kg £1757 (251) V Chestnutt, Charolais 700kg £1736 (248) T McMaster, Simmental 670kg £1654 (247) A and E Wylie, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £1356 (238) T McMaster, Limousin 810kg £1903 (235) J Davidson, Limousin 610kg £1403 (230) T McMaster, Belgian Blue 690kg £1538 (223) B McLoughin, Limousin 590kg £1286 (218) R McNabney, Belgian Blue 620kg £1345 (217) and J McLoughlin, Simmental 640kg £1388 (217).
Friesian cows
A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 760kg £1413 (186) G Forsythe, Cloughmills 800kg £1304 (163) 670kg £1065 (159) A and W McIlwaine, 600kg £936 (156) DS and D McKay 620kg £930 (150) 590kg £849 (144) G Forsythe, 710kg £994 (140) A McNair, Ballyclare 680kg £938 (138) WJ Thompson, 650kg £890 (137) DS and D McKay, 560kg £761 (136) J Stewart, 640kg £857 (134) G Connon, 600kg £780 (130) and D Wallace, Antrim 760kg £980 (129) 710kg £894 (126).
Beef heifers
J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 650kg £1950 (300) J McCaughan, Parthenais 520kg £1539 (296) F McEldowney, Charolais 580kg £1711 (295) S and D McReynolds, Limousin 630kg £1839 (292) J McDevitt, Charolais 600kg £1716 (286) F McEldowney Charolais 640kg £1830 (286) S and D McReynolds, Limousin 690kg £1976 (286) Limousin 620kg £1742 (281) J Davidson, Limousin 550kg £1540 (280) J McCaughan, Limousin 510kg £1428 (280) J McDevitt, Limousin 650kg £1807 (278) and J McCaughan, Limousin 530kg £1468 (277).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
G McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 720kg £2167 (301), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 600kg £1758 (293), J Scott, Toomebridge Parthenais 680kg £1972 (290), J MInford, Parkgate Charolais 690kg £2001 (290), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 660kg £1894 (287), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 750kg £2145 (286), Charolais 730kg £2087 (286), Limousin 800kg £2272 (284), 850kg £2414 (284), Charolais 730kg £2065 (283), J Minford, Parkgate Charolais 730kg £2065 (283), J McFadden, Kells Charolais 880kg £2464 (280) and J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £1876 (280).
Top per head
J McFadden, Kells Charolais 880kg £2464, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 850kg £2414, 800kg £2272, Charolais 820kg £2238, G McMullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 720kg £2167, N Blair, Limavady Limousin 780kg £2160, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 750kg £2145, P McErlaine, Toomebridge Charolais 810kg £2122, J McFadden, Kells Charolais 770kg £2117 and J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 770kg £2109.
Friesian bullocks
B Gribben, Dunloy 710kg £1739 (245), J Gardiner, Ballymena 610kg £1415 (232), 650kg £1488 (229), 680kg £1536 (226), 600kg £1344 (224), B Gribben, Dunloy 800kg £1776 (222), 730kg £1606 (220), AI Services, Newtownabbey 690kg £1462 (212) and R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 570kg £1140 (200).
Friday 19th July 2024: Dairy cows sold to £2350.
Leading prices as follows:
K Craig, Ballyclare Holstein £2350 x2. £2280, £2250, £2080, £2050 x2, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £2000 x2, K Craig, Ballyclare Holstein £2000 x2, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1900, K Craig, Ballyclare Holstein £1720 and D Foreman, Belfast Holstein £1700.
Suckler cows
A good entry of sucklers reached £2600 for a Simmental and heifer calf from B Millar, Randalstown, with bulls selling to £3000 for a Charolais from Ian Rea, Crumlin.
B Millar, Randalstown Simmental and heifer calf £2600, P Maginn, Downpatrick Saler and heifer calf £2120, A McAuley, Glenarm Limousin and bull calf £2080, C Fleck, Clough Belgian Blue and bull calf £2080, local farmer Limousin and heifer calf £1900, D Carson, Nutt's Corner Shorthorn beef £1800, T R Lilburn, Dromore Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1750, D Gillan, Garvagh Hereford and heifer calf £1700 and C Laverty, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1700.
Calves
280 dropped calves sold to a very steady trade.
Bull calves sold to £770.
Heifers calves to £655.
Friesian bulls to £350.
Bulls
A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £770, local farmer Limousin £770, A Minnis, Comber Limousin £740, A M Crawford, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £695, G Simpson, Lisburn Charolais £670, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £620 x2, R Lyttle, Larne Hereford £615, local farmer Charolais £610, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £600, local farmer Charolais £595, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £595, W McAuley, Cushendall Charolais £585, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £585, G Simpson, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus £580 and R Hanna, Cullybackey Limousin £580.
Heifers
G and A M Patton, Newtonards Aberdeen Angus £655 x3, local farmer Charolais £635, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £630, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £620, local farmer Charolais £610, G Simpson, Lisburn Belgian Blue £600, A M Crawford, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £590, G and A M Patton, Newtownards Charolais £585, I Townley, Limavady Aberdeen Angus £570, local farmer Limousin £565, local farmer Charolais £540 and S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £540.
Wednesday 24th July 2024: An entry of 3429 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another very steady trade.
Fat lambs sold to 597p for 12 Texels 21kg at £125.50 from John Lowe, Coagh and 13 Rouge 21kg at £125.50 from Richard Savage, Magherafelt and to a top per head of £168 for a heavy Texel offered by David Jones, Nutt's Corner.
Fat ewes sold to £275.
Fat lambs (2561)
Top per kg
J Lowe, Coagh 12 Texel 21kg £125.50 (597) R Savage, Magherafelt 13 21kg £125.50 (597) J Houston, Broughshane 15 Texel 22kg £130 (590) H Wilson, Cullybackey 6 Texel 23kg £135.50 (589) TDG Farms, Toomebridge 30 Texel 23kg £135.50 (589) R Hoy, Doagh 2 Texel 23.5kg £138 (587) T McKee, Larne 2 Texel 23.5kg £138 (587) R Gingles, Larne 13 Texel 22.5kg £131.50 (584) S Dobbin, Ballycastle 23 Texel 24kg £139.50 (581) J Jones, Belfast 17 Texel 23kg £133.50 (580) J Boyd, Doagh 12 Texel 25kg £145 (580) J Fenton, Glarryford 8 Texel 22kg £127.50 (479) L and J Armstrong 21 Texel 23kg £133 (578) and S Stevenson, Randalstown 4 Texel 21.5kg £124 (576).
Top per head
D Jones, Nutt's Corner 1 Texel 30kg £168, J Jones, Belfast 1 Texel 32.5kg £ 166, P McAuley, 1 Suffolk 35kg £164, S Lowry, Glenavy 1Suf £163, M Warnock, 4 Texel 32kg £160, 1 Texel 32kg £160, SF and EH Watson 4 Charollais 30kg £158, local farmer 12 Texel 28.5kg £157, R Workman, Kilwaughter 27.5kg £155, R Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 27.5kg £152, A M McFarlane, 2 Suffolk 27.5kg £151, I McKay, Ballymoney 22 Texel 27kg £148 and M Doherty, Glarryford 2 Suffolk 27.5kg £145.
Fat ewes (868)
First quality
Suffolk - £150 - £220
Texel - £170 - £275
Crossbred - £100 - £142
Blackface - £70 - £110
Holstein/Friesian bulls
R Lyttle, Larne £350, R McClelland, Claudy £250 x3, local farmer £240, L McClinton, Carnalbanagh £200, M McAllister, Glenavy £170, I Tanner, Castlerock £170 and Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel £155 x3, £125 x4.
Weanlings
A small sale of 120 weanlings resulted in a sharp trade. Bullocks sold to £1000 over for a Charolais 310kg £1310 offered by Tony Mulholland, Dunmurray.
Heifers sold to £1220 over for a Charolais 400kg at £1620 presented by Tony Mulholland.
Heifers
Up to 300kg
P McAuley, Carnlough Limousin 250kg £775 (310), G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 300kg £870 (290), J Hughes, Randalstown Limousin 300kg £860 (286) x2, M Smith, Kells Limousin 290kg £810 (279), D and C McAdoo, Magherafelt Limousin 180kg £450 (250), M Crawford, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 300kg £720 (240), D and C McAdoo, Magherafelt Limousin 260kg £595 (228) and C McErlean, Portglenone Hereford 260kg £590 (226).
301 to 350kg
Local farmer Limousin 330kg £1040 (315) x2, Simmental 340kg £1040 (305) x2, Tony Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 340kg £980 (288), M Montgomery, Kells Charolais 310kg £880 (283), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 330kg £900 (272), P Delargy, Glenariffe Limousin 330kg £880 (266), A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 340kg £900 (264), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 330kg £850 (257), H and M McPherson, Macosquin Limousin 350kg £900 (257) and S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 340kg £850 (250).
Over 351kg
T Mulholland, Dunmurry Charolais 400kg £1620 (405), P Delargy, Glenariffe Limousin 380kg £1500 (394), J McLoughlin, Carnlough Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £1160 (313), G Knowles. Gracehill Limousin 490kg £1510 (308), D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 470kg £1400 (297), A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 440kg £1280 (290), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 410kg £1180 (287), 400kg £1140 (285), 360kg £1020 (283), local farmer Belgian Blue 400kg £1110 (277) x2, M Smith, Kells Limousin 370kg £1010 (273), G Knowles, Gracehill Limousin 510kg £1370 (268) and A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 470kg £1260 (268).
Bullocks
0kg to 300kg
P Murray, Crumlin Limousin 280kg £900 (321) Limousin 300kg £960 (320) A McKeown, Abe 280kg £850 (303) P McAuley, Limousin 250kg £745 (298) P Murray, Limousin 270kg £800 (296) Shorthorn 230kg £680 (295) Limousin 280kg £820 (292) Shorthorn 280kg £820 (292) P McAuley, Limousin 240kg £680 (283) P Murray, Shorthorn 300kg £850 (283) Limousin 300kg £830 (276) D and C McAdoo, Limousin 260kg £ (276) and P Murray, Limousin 220kg £570 (259) Limousin 260kg £650 (250).
301kg to 350kg
T Mulholland, Charolais 310kg £1310 (422) A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 350kg £1190 (340) M Smith, Kells Limousin 310kg £1030 (332) Limousin 310kg £1020 (329) B McLoughlin, Limousin 350kg £1050 (300) S McAlister, Charolais 330kg £950 (287) and RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 320kg £900 (281).
351kg and over
T Mulholland, Charolais 370kg £1300 (351) B McLoughlin, Limousin 390kg £1330 (341) Limousin 400kg £1300 (325) T Mulholland, Charolais 390kg £1250 (320) S McAlister, Charolais 400kg £1230 (307) H and M McPhearson, Limousin 360kg £1070 (297) J McGuckian, Blonde d'Aquitaine 410kg £1200 (292) D Hume, Charolais 370kg £1070 (289) B McLoughlin, Limousin 450kg £1290 (286) S McAlister, Charolais 400kg £1120 (280) and RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 40kg £1100 (275) Charolais 410kg £1100 (268).
Monday 22nd July 2024: A small entry of store lambs met a great trade on the first of the Monday evening sales held at Ballymena.
Ruling prices:
Store lambs
H McBratney, Bangor 10 Texel £100, N McKay, Carnlough 16 Texel £94.50 x2, H Minford, Nutt's Corner 14 Texel £94, R Loughery, Limavady 76 Mule £89, A Montgomery, Glenarm 83 Texel £87, V Turtle, Ahoghill 11 Suffolk £87 and J O’Kane, Cushendall 50 Suffolk £86, £50 Suffolk £83.50.
Tuesday 23rd July 2024: Just under 100 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.
Heifers sold to £1020 over for a Limousin 580kg at £1600 presented by William Bonnes, Randalstown.
Bullocks sold to £1190 over for a Limousin 640kg at £1830 offered by Leo McFall, Ahoghill.
Heifers
Up to 500kg
O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 450kg £1430 (317), 410kg £1270 (309), 420kg £1280 (304), D Wilson, Newtownabbey Limousin 500kg £1470 (294), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 400kg £1170 (292), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 430kg £1220 (283), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 460kg £1300 (282), 410kg £1155 (281), Belgian Blue 460kg £1290 (280), G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 460kg £1280 (278), Charolais 480kg £1260 (262), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 450kg £1180 (262), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 480kg £1255 (261) and G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 500kg £1300 (260).
Over 501kg
J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 510kg £1465 (287), W Bonnes, Randalstown Belgian Blue 580kg £1600 (275), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 530kg £1450 (273), 540kg £1465 (271), C Stirling, Newtownabbey Charolais 640kg £1655 (258), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Charolais 580kg £1470 (253), M Crawford, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1445 (249), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Belgian Blue 590kg £1465 (248), M Crawford, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1440 (248), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Belgian Blue 540kg £1335 (247), G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 570kg £1395 (244), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Charolais 560kg £1360 (242) and local farmer Hereford 530kg £1275 (240).
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
A Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 410kg £1150 (280), 420kg £1175 (279), G Rowney, Ballynure Limousin 460kg £1280 (278), A Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 470kg £1300 (276), R Currie, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £1200 (272), A Thompson, Ballymoney Shorthorn beef 490kg £1310 (267), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Charolais 480kg £1250 (260), S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 470kg £1200 (255), I Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1250 (255), E McCann, Randalstown Fleckvieh 480kg £1190 (247), S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 460kg £1140 (247), A Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £960 (246) and E McCann, Randalstown Fleckvieh 500kg £1200 (240).
Over 501kg
D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 540kg £1560 (288), L McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 640kg £1830 (285), S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 520kg £1480 (284), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 580kg £1650 (284), M and F Speers, Cullybackey Simmental 510kg £1430 (280), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 540kg £1470 (272), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Charolais 610kg £1650 (270), L McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 640kg £1730 (270), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Belgian Blue 550kg £1485 (270), Limousin 550kg £1470 (267), E Kerridge, Parkgate Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1430 (264), I Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1345 (258), L McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 690kg £1780 (258), 650kg £1665 (256), I Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1375 (254) and M and F Speers, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 580kg £1450 (250).
