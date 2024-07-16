Marts: Good quality beef bred cows selling steadily to £1790 at Markethill Marts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 60 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 16th July maintained a very firm trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold steady from £185 to £253 for 600k at £1520 from a Richhill farmer followed by £248 for 720k at £1790 from a Tassagh producer.

Top price of £2160 for 950k at £227 from a Kilkeel producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows to £168 for 660k at £1110 from a Richhill farmer followed by £166 paid twice for 870k at £1460 and 820k at £1360 for a Banbridge farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand from £150 to £163 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £125 to £145 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Hamiltonsbawn farmer 602k £1520 £253.00; Tassagh farmer 722k £1790 £248.00; Keady farmer 702k £1660 £237.00; Kilkeel farmer 812k £1850 £228.00; Kilkeel farmer 950k £2160 £227.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 730k £1640 £225.00; Dungannon farmer686k £1480 £216.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 760k £1500 £197.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 802k £1580 £197.

Friesian cull cows

Richhill farmer 662k £1110 £168.00; Banbridge farmer 878k £1460 £166.00; Banbridge farmer 822k £1360 £166.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 652k £1060 £163.

Calves

120 calves sold in a steady demand. Good quality bulls under eight weeks sold from £260 to £385 for an Aberdeen Angus followed by £370 for a Simmental. Plainer types from £160 to £230. Heifer calves sold to £315 for two week old Belgian Blue followed by £290 for an Aberdeen Angus and £260 for Simmental. All good quality heifers from £220 to £260. Plainer heifers from £140 to £200 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £385; Simmental £370; Charolais £360; Belgian Blue £320; Belgian Blue £310; Hereford £300; Aberdeen Angus £300 and Aberdeen Angus £300.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £315; Aberdeen Angus £290; Simmental £260; Aberdeen Angus £260; British Blue £260; Aberdeen Angus £260; Belgian Blue £260 and Simmental £255.

An entry of 800 sheep at Markethill on Monday 15th July sold in a reasonably firm demand with good quality heavy lambs selling to 598p for 10 lambs 25k at £149.50 for a Markethill farmer followed by 567p for 25.4k at £144 for a Killeavy farmer.

The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged £135 each. All good quality pens from 510p to 549p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 510p to 591p for 23k at £136 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 546p for 23.6k at £133 from a Richhill farmer.

A larger entry of store lambs sold readily with good quality light stores from 520p to 580p for 13.2k at £76.50 followed by 576p for 13.2k at £76.

Stronger stores to 525p for 18k at £94.50 from a Mullaghbawn producer followed by 518k for 19.9k at £103 from a Caledon farmer.

210 cull ewes sold to a top of £214.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £120 to £188. Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

Strong stores

Mullabawn farmer 16.6k £87 524p; Caledon farmer 19.9k £103 518p; Newtownhamilton farmer 18.3k £93 508p; Hilltown farmer 18.7k £95 508p; Middletown farmer 19.7k £100 508p; Rostrevor farmer 18.5k £93 503p; Poyntzpass farmer 19.7k £99 503p and Armagh farmer 19k £95 500p.

Light stores

Newry farmer 13.2k £76.50 580p; Castlewellan farmer 13.2k £76 576p; Castlewellan farmer 13.2k £76 576p; Dromara farmer 14.8k £85 574p; Dromara farmer 13.5k £76 563p; Dromara farmer 15.3k £86 562p; Newtownhamilton farmer 13.4k £75 560p and Castlewellan farmer 12.5k £69.50 556p.

Heavy lambs

Markethill farmer 25k £149.50 598p; Killeavy farmer 25.4k £144 567p; Markethill farmer 24.6k £135 549p; Dungannon farmer 24k £131 546p; Armagh farmer 26k £140 538p; Armagh farmer 24.4k £131 537p; Middletown farmer 25k £131 524p; Loughgilly farmer 24k £123 513p and Loughgilly farmer 26k £133 512p.

Middletown lambs

Newtownhamiton farmer 23k £136 591p; Richhill farmer 23.6k £133 564p; Whitecross farmer 21.2k £118 557p; Markethill farmer 22.4k £122 545p; Moira farmer 23.5k £127.50 543p; Armagh farmer 21.2k £113.50 535p; Loughgilly farmer 22.9k £121.50 531p and Crossmaglen farmer 21.5k £114 530p.