Marts: Good quality beef bred cows selling to a top of £1990 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 75 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 14th May continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold to a top of £268 for 740k Limousin at £1990 from a Newry producer.

A Lislea producer received £228 for 780k at £1780 and £223 for 810k at £1820.

Main demand from £190 to £218 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Fleshed Friesians to £165 for 618k at £1020 from a Newry producer.

The same owner received £164 for 714k at £1170.

Main demand for Friesians from £147 to £162.

Fleshed Friesians from £148 to £162.

Second quality Friesians from £125 to £140 and the plainest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 742k £1990 £268.00; Lislea farmer 780k £1780 £228.00; Lislea farmer 816k £1820 £223.00; WAringstown farmer 802k £1750 £218.00; Newry farmer 824k £1750 £212.00; Aghalee farmer 634k £1330 £210.00; Banbridge farmer 750k £1570 £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 834k £1730 £207.00; Lislea farmer 866k £1750 £202.00 and Hillsborough farmer 766k £1520 £199.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 618k £1020 £165.0; Newry farmer 714k £1170 £164.00; Bessbrook farmer 668k £1080 £162.00; Bessbrook farmer 704k £1130 £161.00; Armagh farmer 640k £1000 £156.00; Mountnorris farmer 646k £1000 £155.00; Dungannon farmer 638k £960 £151.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 678k £1000 £148.

Calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

A large entry of 230 calves included several pens of top quality Belgian Blue calves under eight week old with males calves selling to a top of £600 each with others at £555, £520 and £505.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £350 to £490 each.

Several pens of reared calves three to five months old sold up a top of £740 paid twice for Belgian Blue followed by £730 paid three times for Belgian Blue.

Several more pens sold from £600 to £720 each.

Heifer calves up to eight weeks old sold to a top of £730 for Belgian Blue followed by £670 and £630 for Belgian Blue.

All top quality heifer calves sold from £350 to £550 each.

An entry of three to five months old Belgian Blue heifer calves sold to a top of £740 followed by £730 paid on several occasions with others at £720, £670 and £650 each.

Bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belgian Blue £600; Belgian Blue £555; Speckled Park £520; Belgian Blue £505; Belgian Blue £500; Belgian Blue £490; Belgian Blue £490; Belgian Blue £475 and Charolais £455.

Heifer calves