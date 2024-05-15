Marts: Good quality beef bred cows selling to a top of £1990 at Markethill Mart
Good quality beef bred cows sold to a top of £268 for 740k Limousin at £1990 from a Newry producer.
A Lislea producer received £228 for 780k at £1780 and £223 for 810k at £1820.
Main demand from £190 to £218 per 100 kilos.
Fleshed Friesians to £165 for 618k at £1020 from a Newry producer.
The same owner received £164 for 714k at £1170.
Main demand for Friesians from £147 to £162.
Fleshed Friesians from £148 to £162.
Second quality Friesians from £125 to £140 and the plainest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Newry farmer 742k £1990 £268.00; Lislea farmer 780k £1780 £228.00; Lislea farmer 816k £1820 £223.00; WAringstown farmer 802k £1750 £218.00; Newry farmer 824k £1750 £212.00; Aghalee farmer 634k £1330 £210.00; Banbridge farmer 750k £1570 £209.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 834k £1730 £207.00; Lislea farmer 866k £1750 £202.00 and Hillsborough farmer 766k £1520 £199.
Friesian cull cows
Newry farmer 618k £1020 £165.0; Newry farmer 714k £1170 £164.00; Bessbrook farmer 668k £1080 £162.00; Bessbrook farmer 704k £1130 £161.00; Armagh farmer 640k £1000 £156.00; Mountnorris farmer 646k £1000 £155.00; Dungannon farmer 638k £960 £151.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 678k £1000 £148.
Calves
A large entry of 230 calves included several pens of top quality Belgian Blue calves under eight week old with males calves selling to a top of £600 each with others at £555, £520 and £505.
Main demand for good quality bulls from £350 to £490 each.
Several pens of reared calves three to five months old sold up a top of £740 paid twice for Belgian Blue followed by £730 paid three times for Belgian Blue.
Several more pens sold from £600 to £720 each.
Heifer calves up to eight weeks old sold to a top of £730 for Belgian Blue followed by £670 and £630 for Belgian Blue.
All top quality heifer calves sold from £350 to £550 each.
An entry of three to five months old Belgian Blue heifer calves sold to a top of £740 followed by £730 paid on several occasions with others at £720, £670 and £650 each.
Bull calves
Belgian Blue £600; Belgian Blue £555; Speckled Park £520; Belgian Blue £505; Belgian Blue £500; Belgian Blue £490; Belgian Blue £490; Belgian Blue £475 and Charolais £455.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £730; Belgian Blue £670; Belgian Blue £630; Belgian Blue £590; Belgian Blue £560; Belgian Blue £540; Belgian Blue £540 and Belgian Blue £455.