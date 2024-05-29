Marts: Good quality beef bred cows selling to £1960 at Markethill Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Main trade for good quality cows from £200 to £222 per 100 kilos.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £150 to £165 for 600k at £990 from a Killylea farmer followed by £161 for 800k at £1300 from a Cullyhanna farmer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Second quality Friesians from £125 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115.
Clean cattle sold to £259 for 548k at £1420 and to a top of £2400 for 960k bullock from a Newtownhamiton producer.
The same owner received £1890 for 760k £247 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Newtownhamilton farmer 776k £1960 £253.00; Tandragee farmer 634k £1420 £224.00; Cullyhanna farmer 680k £1510 £222.00; Portadown farmer 748k £1630 £218.00; Tandragee farmer 688k £1480 £215.00; Cullyhanna farmer 704k £1490 £212.00; Markethill farmer 776k £1640 £211.00; Gilford farmer 652k £1360 £209.00; Cullyhanna farmer 662k £1350 £204.00 and Banbridge farmer 770k £1550 £201.
Clean cattle
Armagh farmer 548k £1420 £259.00; Armagh farmer 598k £1540 £258.00; Armagh farmer 602k £1510 £251.00; Armagh farmer 530k £1320 £249.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 968k £2400 £248.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 766k £1890 £247.00; Armagh farmer 560k £1380 £246.00 and Tandragee farmer 816k £1950 £239.
Friesian cull cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
Killylea farmer 600k £990 £165.00; Cullyhanna farmer 806k £1300 £161.00; Gilford farmer 594k £950 £160.00; Armagh farmer 596k £950 £159.00; Tandragee farmer 642k £1010 £157.00; Markethill farmer 642k £1010 £157.00; Banbridge farmer 606k £920 £152.00; Loughgilly farmer 630k £950 £151.00 and Armagh farmer 744k £1120 £151.
Calves
140 calves maintained a very firm demand.
Good quality bulls from £320 to £455 for an Angus followed by £450 for a blue and £445 for a Blue.
Second quality blues from £200 to £280.
Heifer calves to £410 for a Blue and for a Limousin.
All good quality heifers from £250 to £380.
Plainer heifers from £150 to £230 each.
Reared bull calves sold to a top of £830 with others at £790, £750 and £710 and reared heifers £530 each.
Bull calves
Aberdeen Angus £455; Belgian Blue £450; Belgian Blue £445; Hereford £445; Belgian Blue £445; Aberdeen Angus £400; Belgian Blue £395 and Limousin £385.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £410; Limousin £410; Limousin £405; Limousin £380; Shorthorn £330; Shorthorn £300; Shorthorn £270 and Hereford £265.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.