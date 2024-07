Marts: Good quality beef bred cows selling to £257 for 530k at £1360 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 100% clearance of stock at Markethill on Tuesday 30th July returned another good trade.

Good quality beef bred cows to £257 for 530k at £1360 for a Stewartstown farmer followed by £238 for 516k at £1230 for a Tandragee producer.

Friesian cows to £221 for 570k at £1260 for an Armagh producer followed by £216 for 668k at £1440 for a Middletown farmer.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £136 to £165 per 100 kilos with plainer types from £104 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Stewartstown farmer 530k £1360 £257.00; Tandragee farmer 516k £1230 £238.00; Stewartstown farmer 692k £1630 £236.00; Hilltown farmer 788k £1850 £235.00 and Middletown farmer 886k £2040 £230.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 570k £1260 £221.00; Middletown farmer 668k £1440 £216.00; Tandragee farmer 576k £1220 £212.00; Kilmore farmer 708k £1490 £210.00; Tandragee farmer 610k £1260 £208.00 and Keady farmer 844k £1720 £204.

Calves100 calves sold in a steady demand with good quality bull calves under eight weeks sold to £450 for belgian blue followed by £450 for Aberdeen Angus, £400 and £350 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £470 for Fleckvieh, £410 Aberdeen Angus, £335 Aberdeen Angus and £320 Limousin.

Bull calves

Montbeliarde £450; Aberdeen Angus £450; Belgian Blue £400; Montbeliarde £350; Limousin £320; Fleckvieh £305; Hereford £300 and Hereford £280.

Heifer calves