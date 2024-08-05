Marts: Good quality beef heifers selling to a top of £2010 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 400 store cattle, weanlings and sucklers on Saturday 3rd August sold in an excellent trade in all sectors.

Heifers

The 170 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong trade.

Good quality beef heifers sold to a top of £323 for 622k at £2010 for a Dungannon farmer.

The same farmer also received £1810 for 582k (£311).

Main demand from £270 to £300 per 100k.

Good quality midweight heifers sold to £1540 for 436k (£353) from a Keady producer, also £1460 for 478k (£305), followed by £1490 for 488k (£305).

Lighter heifers sold £1330 for 386k (£345) for a Keady producer.

The same owner received £1190 for 392k (£304).

Beef heifers

Dungannon producer 622k £2010 £323: 582k £1810 £311: Newry producer 578k £1730 £299: Dungannon producer 564k £1670 £296: Cullyhanna producer 582k £1720 £296: Newry producer 572k £1680 £294: Cullyhanna producer 504k £1480 £294: Camlough farmer 562k £1650 £294: Whitecross farmer 586k £1720 £294 and Cullyhanna producer 564k £1640 £291.

Midweight heifers

Keady farmer 436k £1540 £353: 478k £1460 £305: 488k £1490 £305: Newry farmer 462k £1400 £303: Keady producer 432k £1300 £301: Mullaghbawn farmer 480k £1400 £292: Cullyhanna producer 452k £1310 £290: Whitecross producer 496k £1430 £288 and Tynan farmer 410k £1180 £288.

Store heifers

Keady producer 386k £1330 £345: 392k £1190 £304: 388k £1170 £302: Tynan farmer 342k £1010 £295 and Keady producer 310k £900 £290.

Bullocks

100 bullocks returned a very strong demand with beef bullocks selling to £2090 for 704k (£297) for a Belleek farmer, followed by £1480 for 508k (£291) for a Ballynahinch producer.

An Armagh farmer received £1870 for 642k (£291).

Good quality midweight bullocks sold to £329 per 100k, 468k at £1540 for a Ballynahinch producer, followed by £328 for 424k at £1390 for the same producer.

Heavy bullocks

Belleek farmer 704k £2090 £297: Ballynhinch producer 508k £1480 £291: Armagh farmer 642k £1870 £291: Tandragee farmer 520k £1500 £288: Camlough farmer 580k £1670 £288: Belleek farmer 700k £2000 £286 and Tandragee farmer 538k £1530 £284: 510k £1450 £284.

Midweight bullocks

Ballynahinch producer 468k £1540 £329: 424k £1390 £328: 436k £1390 £319: 500k £1490 £298 and Granemore farmer 484k £1360 £281.

Weanlings

A very strong demand was seen in the weanling ring for both male and females.

Male weanlings sold to a top rate of £401 for 374k at £1500 for an Armagh producer, followed by £389 for 398k £1550 and £389 for 368k at £1430.

Heifer weanlings sold to £409 for 396k at £1620 for a Mayobridge farmer, followed by £378 for 378k at £1430.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh producer 374k £1500 £401: 398k £1550 £389: 368k £1430 £389: Ballinderry farmer 352k £1310 £372: Armagh producer 380k £1390 £366: Armagh farmer 406k £1470 £362: Mayobridge farmer 406k £1460 £360: Ballinderry producer 320k £1140 £356: Armagh farmer 424k £1500 £354 and Richhill farmer 434k £1520 £350.

Lighter male weanlings

Ballinderry farmer 290k £1020 £352: Rathfriland farmer 266k £920 £346: Ballinderry producer 282k £950 £337: Armagh farmer 258k £860 £333 and Rathfriland producer 282k £900 £319.

Female weanlings

Mayobridge producer 396k £1620 £409: 378k £1430 £378: Armagh producer 366k £1250 £342: Richhill producer 372k £1260 £339 and Armagh farmer 340k £1150 £338:

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £1850 for Belgian Blue cow with Belgian Blue male calf for a Whitecross farmer, followed by £1690 for Hereford cow with Limousin bull calf from a Tandragee farmer.

A Limousin pedigree bull changed hands at £1800 with a beef shorthorn selling for £1560.