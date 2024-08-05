Marts: Good quality beef heifers selling to a top of £2010 at Markethill Mart
Heifers
The 170 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong trade.
Good quality beef heifers sold to a top of £323 for 622k at £2010 for a Dungannon farmer.
The same farmer also received £1810 for 582k (£311).
Main demand from £270 to £300 per 100k.
Good quality midweight heifers sold to £1540 for 436k (£353) from a Keady producer, also £1460 for 478k (£305), followed by £1490 for 488k (£305).
Lighter heifers sold £1330 for 386k (£345) for a Keady producer.
The same owner received £1190 for 392k (£304).
Beef heifers
Dungannon producer 622k £2010 £323: 582k £1810 £311: Newry producer 578k £1730 £299: Dungannon producer 564k £1670 £296: Cullyhanna producer 582k £1720 £296: Newry producer 572k £1680 £294: Cullyhanna producer 504k £1480 £294: Camlough farmer 562k £1650 £294: Whitecross farmer 586k £1720 £294 and Cullyhanna producer 564k £1640 £291.
Midweight heifers
Keady farmer 436k £1540 £353: 478k £1460 £305: 488k £1490 £305: Newry farmer 462k £1400 £303: Keady producer 432k £1300 £301: Mullaghbawn farmer 480k £1400 £292: Cullyhanna producer 452k £1310 £290: Whitecross producer 496k £1430 £288 and Tynan farmer 410k £1180 £288.
Store heifers
Keady producer 386k £1330 £345: 392k £1190 £304: 388k £1170 £302: Tynan farmer 342k £1010 £295 and Keady producer 310k £900 £290.
Bullocks
100 bullocks returned a very strong demand with beef bullocks selling to £2090 for 704k (£297) for a Belleek farmer, followed by £1480 for 508k (£291) for a Ballynahinch producer.
An Armagh farmer received £1870 for 642k (£291).
Good quality midweight bullocks sold to £329 per 100k, 468k at £1540 for a Ballynahinch producer, followed by £328 for 424k at £1390 for the same producer.
Heavy bullocks
Belleek farmer 704k £2090 £297: Ballynhinch producer 508k £1480 £291: Armagh farmer 642k £1870 £291: Tandragee farmer 520k £1500 £288: Camlough farmer 580k £1670 £288: Belleek farmer 700k £2000 £286 and Tandragee farmer 538k £1530 £284: 510k £1450 £284.
Midweight bullocks
Ballynahinch producer 468k £1540 £329: 424k £1390 £328: 436k £1390 £319: 500k £1490 £298 and Granemore farmer 484k £1360 £281.
Weanlings
A very strong demand was seen in the weanling ring for both male and females.
Male weanlings sold to a top rate of £401 for 374k at £1500 for an Armagh producer, followed by £389 for 398k £1550 and £389 for 368k at £1430.
Heifer weanlings sold to £409 for 396k at £1620 for a Mayobridge farmer, followed by £378 for 378k at £1430.
Strong male weanlings
Armagh producer 374k £1500 £401: 398k £1550 £389: 368k £1430 £389: Ballinderry farmer 352k £1310 £372: Armagh producer 380k £1390 £366: Armagh farmer 406k £1470 £362: Mayobridge farmer 406k £1460 £360: Ballinderry producer 320k £1140 £356: Armagh farmer 424k £1500 £354 and Richhill farmer 434k £1520 £350.
Lighter male weanlings
Ballinderry farmer 290k £1020 £352: Rathfriland farmer 266k £920 £346: Ballinderry producer 282k £950 £337: Armagh farmer 258k £860 £333 and Rathfriland producer 282k £900 £319.
Female weanlings
Mayobridge producer 396k £1620 £409: 378k £1430 £378: Armagh producer 366k £1250 £342: Richhill producer 372k £1260 £339 and Armagh farmer 340k £1150 £338:
In the suckler ring outfits sold to £1850 for Belgian Blue cow with Belgian Blue male calf for a Whitecross farmer, followed by £1690 for Hereford cow with Limousin bull calf from a Tandragee farmer.
A Limousin pedigree bull changed hands at £1800 with a beef shorthorn selling for £1560.
