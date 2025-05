Marts: Good quality forward heifers selling to £1800 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 400 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 20th July continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Heifers

110 heifers sold readily with good quality forward heifers selling from £250 to £302 for 596k at £1800 from a Tassagh farmer.

The same owner received £297 for 660k at £1830 and £294 for 620k at £1830.

Farming Life livestock markets

An entry of import beef heifers from a Silverbridge farmer sold to £273 for 640k at £1750 and to a top price of £1890 for 700k at £269. Several more sold from £250 to £266 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £306 for 418k at £1280 from a Waringstown farmer followed by £300 for 470k at £1410 from a Jerrettspass producer.

All good quality middleweights from £250 to £292 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Tassagh farmer 596k £1800 £302.00; Tassagh farmer 524k £1580 £302.00; Tassagh farmer 616k £1830 £297.00; Tassagh farmer 622k £1830 £294.00; Tassagh farmer 592k £1740 £294.00; Brookeborough farmer 520k £1440 £277.00; Tassagh farmer 560k £1550 £277.00; Portadown farmer 508k £1400 £276.00; Brookeborough farmer 614k £1680 £274.00; Brookeborough farmer 550k £1500 £273.00 and Silverbridge farmer 642k £1750 £273.

Middleweight heifers

Waringstown farmer 418k £1280 £306.00; Jerrettspass farmer 470k £1410 £300.00; Banbridge farmer 404k £1180 £292.00; Dromara farmer 460k £1300 £283.00; Dromara farmer 420k £1180 £287.00; Katesbridge farmer 418k £1100 £263.00; Jerrettspass farmer 496k £1300 £262.00 and Dromara farmer 424k £1100 £260.

Bullocks

100 bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality middleweight bullocks selling to a top of £359 for 418k at £1500 from a Sixmilecross farmer.

The same owner received £350 for 434k at £1520 and £347 for 418k at £1450.

All good quality middleweights sold readily from £270 to £330 per 100 kilos.

An entry of lightweight Aberdeen Angus steers from a Downpatrick farmer sold to a top of £330 for 306k at £1010 followed by £309 for 304k at £940.

Top price of £1130 for 370k at £305 for a Sixmilecross farmer.

Main demand from £260 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 518k £1560 £301.00; Markethill farmer 538k £1560 £290.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1750 £287.00; Armagh farmer 628k £1800 £287.00; Dungannon farmer 522k £1490 £285.00; Dungannon farmer 540k £1540 £285.00; Armagh farmer 600k £1710 £285.00; Armagh farmer 618k £1750 £283.00 and Dungannon farmer 520k £1460 £281.

Middleweight bullocks

Sixmilexcross farmer 418k £1500 £359.00; Sixmilecross farmer 434k £1520 £350.00; Sixmilecross farmer 418k £1450 £347.00; Sixmilecross farmer 424k £1400 £330.00; Dunganon farmer 496k £1570 £317.00; Downpatrick farmer 482k £1480 £307.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 486k £1400 £288.

Lightweight bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 306k £1010 £330.00; Downpatrick farmer 304k £940 £309.00; Sixmilecross farmer 370k £11303 £305.00; Downpatrick farmer 296k £910 £308.00; Downpatrick farmer 288k £860 £299.00; Downpatrick farmer 380k £1110 £292.00; Silverbridge farmer 322k £940 £292.00; Downpatrick farmer 310k £900 £290.00; Downpatrick farmer 248k £740 £298.00 and Downpatrick farmer 248k £730 £294.

Weanlings

150 weanlings sold readily.

Good quality light males to £363 for 388k Charolais at £1410 from a Tassagh farmer. The same owner received £360 for 390k at £1410 and 356k at £1280.

All good quality light males from £280 to £350 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £348 for 512k at £1780 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £343 for 426k at £1460 from a Tassagh farmer.

Several more forward males sold from £300 to £334 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold to £349 for 338k at £1180 from a Dromara producer.

The same owner received £339 for 348k at £1180 and a Tassagh producer received £335 for 358k at £1200.

All good quality heifer weanlings from £260 to £327 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 512k £1780 £348.00; Tassagh farmer 426k £1460 £343.00; Tassagh farmer 452k £1510 £334.00; Tassagh farmer 456k £1500 £329.00; Tassagh farmer 476k £1510 £317.00; Tassagh farmer 462k £1450 £314.00 and Tassagh farmer 478k £1490 £312.

Light male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 388k £1410 £363.00; Tassagh farmer 392k £1410 £360.00; Tassagh farmer 356k £1280 £360.00; Tassagh farmer 390k £1380 £354.00; Tassagh farmer 328k £1140 £348.00; Sixmilecross farmer 282k £960 £340.00; Castlewellan farmer 226k £750 £332.00; Sixmilecross farmer 312k £970 £311.00 and Dorsey farmer 350k £1030 £294.

Heifer weanlings

Dromara farmer 338k £1180 £349.00; Dromara farmer 348k £1180 £339.00; Tassagh farmer 358k £1200 £335.00; Dromara farmer 326k £1070 £328.00; Armagh farmer 382k £1250 £327.00; Dromara farmer 332k £1080 £325.00; Tassagh farmer 404k £1300 £322.00; Tassagh farmer 372k £1190 £320.00; Tassagh farmer 348k £1100 £316.00 and Waringstown farmer 352k £1100 £313.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2520 for a Limousin cow and bull calf for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £2380 for a Charolais cow and bull calf from an Armagh farmer.

A Pomeroy producer sold a Charolais heifer and bull calf at £1780.