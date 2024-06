Marts: Good quality forward heifers selling to £1810 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 400 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 22nd June sold in another very firm trade with heifer and bullock prices in particular showing a slight increase.

Heifers

130 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality forward heifers selling up to £305 for 590k at £1810 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £303 for 610k at £1870 from an Armagh producer.

All good quality forward heifers from £260 to £301 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers sold up to £301 for 658k at £1980 from an Armagh farmer followed by £298 for 660k at £1970 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

A Downpatrick farmer received £293 for 620k at £1830 and 628k at £1840.

Main demand for beef heifers from £260 to £275 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing heifers sold up to £324 for 404k at £1310 for a Forkhill farmer and for 398k at £1290 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

All good quality grazing heifers from £270 to £307 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Katesbridge farmer 594k £1810 £305.00; Armagh farmer 618k £1870 £303.00 and Tandragee farmer 546k £1650 £302.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 658k £1980 £301.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £1970 £298.00; Downpatrick farmer 624k £1830 £293.00; Downpatrick farmer 628k £1840 £293.00; Katesbridge farmer 636k £1730 £272.00 and Newry farmer 630k £1700 £270.

Middleweight heifers

Forkhill farmer 404k £1310 £324.00; Cullyhanna farmer 398k £1290 £324.00; Forkhill farmer 404k £1240 £307.00; Forkhill farmer 424k £1300 £307.00; Katesbridge farmer 430k £1300 £302.00; Lurgan farmer 386k £1170 £303.00; Lurgan farmer 382k £1150 £301.00; Armagh farmer 434k £1290 £297.00; Armagh farmer 470k £1370 £292.00; Clough farmer 394k £1150 £292.00 and Clough farmer 444k £1290 £291.

Bullocks

100 bullocks sold in a very firm demand to price of £302 was paid twice for 640k at £1930 from a Newry producer.

A Belleek farmer received £299 for 552k at £1650.

All good quality forward bullocks from £260 to £296 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £302 for 440k at £1330 from a Castlewellan farmer and for 490k at £1480 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality middleweights from £250 to £299 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Newry farmer 640k £1930 £302.00; Newry farmer 642k £1930 £301.00; Belleek farmer 552k £1650 £299.00; Belleek farmer 558k £1650 £296.00; Tandragee farmer 556k £1640 £295.00; Belleek farmer 558k £1640 £294.00; Tandragee farmer 548k £1600 £292.00; Armagh farmer 518k £1510 £292.00 and Glenanne farmer 626k £1800 £288.

Middleweight bullocks

Castlewellan farmer 440k £1330 £302.00; Armagh farmer 490k £1480 £302.00; Armagh farmer 472k £1420 £301.00; Milford farmer 412k £1230 £299.00; Armagh farmer 500k £1480 £296.00; Sheeptown farmer 430k £1270 £295.00; Castlewellan farmer 492k £1410 £287.00 and Castlewellan farmer 392k £1100 £281.

Weanlings

120 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males to £345 for 400k at £1380 from a Ballyward farmer followed by £343 for 350k at £1200 from a Tassagh farmer.

An Attical producer sold a 278k Aberdeen Angus at £890.

All good quality lots from £280 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males to £357 for 420k at £1500 from a Ballyward farmer.

The same owner received £316 for 408k at £1290.

All good quality lots from £270 to £348 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings to £340 for 294k at £1000 from a Keady farmer.

Another Keady farmer received £332 for 380k at £1260. An Ardglass farmer received £327 for 336k at £1100.

Main demand for good quality light heifers from £280 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Strong heifers to £302 for 404k at £1220 followed by £286 for 426k at £1220.

Main demand from £260 to £284 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Ballyward farmer 420k £1500 £357.00; Ballyward farmer 408k £1290 £316.00; Ballyward farmer 422k £1300 £308.00; Ballyward farmer 420k £1280 £305.00; Ballyward farmer 444k £1350 £304.00 and Tassagh farmer 426k £1260 £296.

Light male weanlings

Ballyward farmer 400k £1380 £345.00; Tassagh farmer 350k £1200 £343.00; Keady farmer 368k £1210 £329.00; Glenanne farmer 310k £990 £319.00; Attical farmer 278k £890 £320.00; Middletown farmer 312k £990 £317.00; Ballyward farmer 400k £1260 £315.00; Clough farmer 386k £1190 £308.00; Tassagh farmer 286k £880 £308.00 and Markethill farmer 286k £870 £304.

Strong heifer weanlings

Ardglass farmer 404k £1220 £302.00; Keady farmer 426k £1220 £286.00; Ardglass farmer 440k £1250 £284.00; Ardglass farmer 424k £1200 £283.00; Ardglass farmer 436k £1230 £282.00 and Ardglass farmer 432k £1180 £273.

Light heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 294k £1000 £340.00; Keady farmer 380k £1260 £332.00; Ardglass farmer 336k £1100 £327.00; Hilltown farmer 334k £1100 £320.00; Hilltown farmer 344k £1100 £320.00; Hilltown farmer 336k £1060 £316.00; Hilltown farmer 312k £980 £314.00 and Keady farmer 370k £1150 £311.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £2000 for 2017 Charolais cow and bull calf from a Crumlin farmer.

The same owner received £1700 for a Belgian Blue cow 2019 and heifer calf and another outfit at £1960.