Marts: Good supply of stock with bullocks selling to £1830 at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers selling to £1750 £1065 over weight and 336ppk.
Fat cows sold to £1400.
Bullocks and bulls: S A R Eaton Dungiven 660kgs £1830; D Maguire Strabane 650kgs £1800, 700kgs £1775 and £1760; 660kgs £1730, 630kgs £1620, 675kgs £1500, 595kgs £1420 (7 bulls averaged £165 7 P H and 251.74ppk); G McCausland Moyle 630kgs £1700, 590kgs £1640 and £1585, 620kgs £1635, 580kgs £1460; W T R Crawford, Droit 550kgs £1600, 515kgs £1525; S Gallen Castlederg 890kgs £1460; J McShane Artigarvan 405kgs £1140, 435kgs £1020, 365kgs £900; A Moore Ardstraw 435kgs £1400 (322ppk); T McElwee Strabane 425kgs £1020 and A Devine Donemana 440kgs £970.
Heifer prices: W J A Houston Donemana 685kgs £1750, 615kgs £1585, 625kgs £1540, 595kgs £1500; D J Baxter Crowhill 450kgs £1510 (336ppk) 490kgs £1420, 425kgs £1145, 400kgs £1110 and £1025; J Monteith Castlederg 550kgs £1400 and £1260, 570kgs £1385; K Dolan Killeter 620kgs £1350, 555kgs £1365, 490kgs £1215, 525kgs £1190, 480kgs £1100, 545kgs £1080; S Allison Killymore 475kgs £1120, 445kgs £1050, 395kgs £955, 400kgs £930 and £925 and W T R Crawford Droit 475kgs £1100.
Fat cows: A local farmer 595kgs £193; R O'Neill Strabane 720kgs £188, 770kgs £182; W D Millar Glenock 710kgs £184; S Eaton Dungiven 745kgs £184; A Moore Ardstraw 660kgs £179 and G Dooher Strabane 760kgs £178.
